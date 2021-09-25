ROMNEY, W.Va. — When Alex Hott dropped a dime to Ashton Haslacker for a 29-yard score early in the second quarter, it cut Hampshire’s deficit to seven against No. 4 Keyser. What the Golden Tornado weren’t expecting was Anthony Mele to return the ensuing kickoff 84 yards for a score.
Mele fielded the kickoff from his own 16, cut up the left side and broke free, fighting off a tackler before crossing the goal line to re-up Keyser’s lead to 14 points, 21-7, following Seth Earnest’s PAT.
From there, it was complete Golden Tornado domination in the second quarter, en route to a 50-14 win over the Trojans on Friday night at Rannells Field.
Keyser got a second kickoff return for a score following Hampshire’s other touchdown late in the fourth quarter, with Hunter VanPelt making reservations for six, returning the kick 79 yards for a touchdown.
“That was huge,” said Keyser head coach Derek Stephen said of Mele’s kickoff return for a score. “I can’t remember the last time we returned one, then we got two today. So my hat’s off to Coach Steckman, our special teams coordinator.
“He’s been getting them ready, we’ve been working at it. And that’s what he asked for today: ‘Can I get one return for a touchdown?’ They gave him two.”
Following Mele’s touchdown, Hampshire got the ball back twice and ran just four plays over the final 10 minutes before halftime.
After getting the ball at their own 23 following Mele’s score, the Trojans had a 5-yard run by Hott before a 34-yard gainer by the senior QB.
The Golden Tornado forced and recovered a fumble by Caden Youngblood on the next play, stopping the drive at its own 38.
Despite holding and unnecessary roughness penalties, Keyser drove 62 yards on 12 plays, with Benny Oates scoring on an 8-yard run to extend Keyser’s lead to 27-7. A bad snap on the PAT forced the Tornado to pass, but the holder was tackled.
Hampshire started on its 34 after a short kickoff return, but gave the ball right back as Healy intercepted a pass and returned it to the Trojans’ 42 on the first play from scrimmage.
After an 11-yard run by Healy and a 15-yard scamper by Oates to the Hampshire 16, the Tornado were set back by illegal shift and illegal man downfield penalties. They settled for a 32-yard field goal for a 30-7 lead with 1:13 to go before the break.
The Golden Tornado, looking for another score before halftime, caught Hampshire off-guard and recovered an onside kick following the field goal.
However, a holding penalty on first down well in the backfield set Keyser back to first-and-30, and the Tornado ran out the clock into the break with a 23-point advantage.
In addition to VanPelt’s kickoff return for score, the Golden Tornado got two more second-half touchdowns to solidify the win, with Mele scoring on a 7-yard run at 11:31 in the fourth and Parker Anderson’s 4-yard run in the final minute.
Despite Keyser’s 163 yards worth of kick return touchdowns, the offense still amassed 484 yards, carrying the ball 62 times for 417 yards while gaining 67 through the air.
Sammy Bradfield was Keyser’s home run hitter through its first two games, averaging 13.5 yards per carry going into Friday’s game.
While Bradfield didn’t hit any home runs, he hit plenty of singles and doubles, rushing 17 times for 110 yards to lead Keyser’s ground game. He also hauled in five passes for 49 yards.
“They did a really good job of limiting our big plays and making us control the ball,” Stephen said. “I think we had one drive that was 19 plays, but that was more we kept getting holding, block in the back penalties on our side. But I think they did a great job on their defense limiting our big plays and making us get those three, four, five-yard gains and making us drive the field.”
The aforementioned 19-play drive occurred just before the end of the first quarter, with Keyser driving 70 yards, capped off by a Chayse Evans’ 1-yard run with two seconds left in the frame for a 14-0 lead.
Bradfield got the Keyser scoring started on a 1-yard run at the 9:29 mark.
Seth Healy completed his first eight passes and finished 8 of 10 for 67 yards with 13 rushes for 85 yards, fighting through some hard hits laid out by the tough Hampshire defense.
“He showed us a little toughness tonight,” said Stephen. “He got lit up quite a few times. The way he responded, he was a little jittery, but once he settled down he got the ball where it was supposed to be, he ran our offense like we ask him to. We can’t ask for anything else right now.”
Hott accounted for 152 of the Trojans’ 176 yards. He was 12 of 29 through the air for 122 yards with eight carries for 30 more. Alex Pritts added 14 yards on four carries.
Haslacker caught eight passes for 84 yards, with his last one being a 10-yard touchdown with 3:40 to play.
Hampshire forced three fumbles and recovered a pair, while Keyser committed 17 penalties for 130 yards.
“Like I told the guys, it was ugly, but a win’s a win,” Stephen said. “We’ve got to clean up some stuff that we can’t have going forward. I thought we responded well in the second half and came out and played a little cleaner, and that’s what we were looking for.”
Keyser (3-0) travels to Northern on Friday, looking to take down a Huskies team that knocked off No. 3 Frankfort Friday night. Hampshire (2-3) is idle next week before traveling to Petersburg the following Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.