FROSTBURG — Members of Frostburg State University’s men’s lacrosse team are being placed in quarantine after a player tested positive for COVID-19 and, between when the team members had been tested and the result was received, the team engaged in a high-intensity practice involving close contact among team members.
FSU has been conducting its intercollegiate athletic program under guidelines set forth in the NCAA Resocialization of Collegiate Sport, which include specific COVID-19 testing protocols.
The action is being taken to practice an abundance of caution and with the guidance of the Allegany County Health Department. The student-athlete who tested positive has already entered an isolation period, per health department procedures.
FSU earlier had postponed all athletic competitions until the spring semester, but the NCAA allows practices to occur. All members of the men’s lacrosse team were tested on the same day. Of those tests, one test was returned positive, a small number are still pending and the rest returned negative.
The quarantine means that the student-athletes will not be allowed on campus until cleared by medical professionals. The health department is providing direction to the student-athletes for how long they should maintain their quarantine. On-campus students have the option of returning home for their quarantine or using the off-campus housing that FSU contracted for isolation and quarantine purposes.
FSU will provide additional support to the students through the quarantine period. Contact tracing for positive COVID-19 cases is handled by local health departments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.