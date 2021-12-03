ANNAPOLIS — Mergenthaler Vo-Tech defeated Dundalk, 22-13, in the Class 3A/4A state championships on Thursday at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium. On Friday, Douglass topped Milford Mill, 29-14, in Class 2A.
In the 3A/4A game, Mervo (11-1) was led by quarterback Derek Dunn, who completed 6 of 17 passes for 169 yards — including the 32-yard touchdown pass to Deandre Ferguson to go up by two scores in the third quarter.
Mervo was outgained by Dundalk (12-1), 291-231, and had fewer first downs, 15-10. However, Dundalk went just 1 for 5 in the red zone, as Mervo scored the game’s final 22 points.
In the 2A contest, Douglass (13-1) raced to a 22-0 lead, as its defense held Milford Mill (12-2) off the scoreboard until the fourth quarter. Quarterback Josef Manley threw two touchdown passes and ran in another to lead the Douglass offense.
