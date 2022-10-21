CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UNC Asheville's Azalea Mihailovich was named Big South Conference Freshman of the Week on Monday.
Mihailovich, a native of Cumberland, played a part in three of the four goals scored by Asheville last week with a goal and two assists to her credit. She was key in Asheville's 3-1 road win at Longwood where she tallied two assists and netted the game-winning goal. With her four-point effort, Mihailovich is now second on the team with eight points in 2022.
Mihailovich, who was homeschooled, is the fourth different Bulldog to earn a weekly honor from the Big South this season joining Taylor Gardner (Offensive Player, Aug. 22), Bronwyn Luitwieler (Defensive Player, Sept. 26), and Shae Hassig (Freshman, Sept. 26).
