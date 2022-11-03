Cumberland native Azalea Mihailovich and Bishop Walsh alum Ale Puerto nabbed All-Conference honors this week.
Mihailovich, a freshman at UNC Asheville, slotted on the All-Big South second team and freshman team.
The midfielder played 14 games this fall, which included 12 starts. She finished third on the team with eight points (three goals, two assists). Four of her eight points came in one match on Oct. 15 at Longwood where she scored a goal and added two assists to help fuel a 3-1 victory for Asheville.
Puerto was named All-Mountain East Conference second team by the conference's coaches.
Puerto, a freshman at Fairmont State, scored six goals and tallied five assists for 17 points on the year. The Honduras native was also named to the MEC All-Freshman team.
At Bishop Walsh, Puerto won the 2021 girls soccer Area Player of the Year after scoring 45 goals in a 15-game season. A two-time All-Area first team selection, Puerto scored 94 goals and had 16 assists over three years as a Spartan.
Puerto has helped guide Fairmont State to an 11-3-4 record. The Falcons, seeded No. 2 in the North Division, defeated Notre Dame (Ohio), 1-0, on Tuesday to advance to the MEC semifinals Friday against West Virginia State.
Puerto assisted on Fairmont State's goal in its conference tournament opener.
