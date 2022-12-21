CUMBERLAND — Mikey Allen hit seven 3-pointers and scored a game-high 27 points in No. 2 Fort Hill's convincing 79-31 home win over Frankfort on Tuesday.
"I thought we moved the ball well," Fort Hill head coach Thad Burner said. "I think we're getting a lot better as far as our conditioning and stamina. I felt we rebounded the ball well, we defended, played with intensity."
The Sentinels (2-1) led 32-5 after the first quarter and never looked back. The Falcons (2-3) were held to single digits in scoring in three of the four quarters.
Allen scored 15 points in the first quarter. He hit three shots from beyond the arc and also had three steals in the quarter.
"My teammates and my coaches trusted me and I found my shot early," Allen said.
Fort Hill led 6-5 with 5:45 left in the quarter. Frankfort was held scoreless the remainder of the way while the Sentinels scored another 26 points.
Early in the second quarter, a steal by Tyson Spencer led to a jumper by Cameron Lynch for the Falcons. It was Frankfort's first points in over six minutes of game time.
Steals were a common theme, especially for Fort Hill. The Sentinels had six in the first quarter.
"We work on it every day," Burner said of the steals. "We wanna talk, we wanna be loud. We want people to feel uncomfortable."
Fort Hill outscored Frankfort 13-12 over the first four minutes of the quarter. Noah Houdersheldt hit back-to-back fadeaways for the Falcons.
Allen continued to hit from deep as he hit several shots from well beyond the arc. He finished the first half with 21 points and four steals.
"I'm always finding the open shot and I trust my shot," Allen said. "I work on it every day so I knock it down."
Owen Seifarth scored 17 points, all in the first half for Fort Hill, with 11 coming in the second quarter. The Sentinels led 57-20 at halftime.
"He's improving, starting to gel with other guys," Burner said. "He was a lot more physical on the glass today. I thought he stepped into his shot and used the board well."
The second half featured a running clock as both teams began to insert their bench. All 12 Fort Hill players who played scored at least one point. Seven of the 10 Falcons who played also scored at least one point.
"I told the guys that primarily played most of the game, it's a good thing," Burner said of getting his bench involved. "When we get everybody on the floor, that's a good thing. It gives them an opportunity to cheer on their teammates as those guys did a nice job cheering for them. That's the team we want, we want that team mentality. That brotherhood, that family type."
The Sentinels led 75-27 after three quarters and 79-31 at the end of the game.
Allen and Seifarth were the leading scorers for Fort Hill. Steven Spencer scored nine points and went 4 for 4 at the line.
"He's a good shooter, he's a good basketball player," Burner said of Allen. "He does it a lot so we're not shocked. That's what we expect from him. I think he's gonna start getting a lot more people's attention defensively. But he'll be prepared."
Tyson Spencer led Frankfort with 10 points. Lynch scored five and Houdersheldt four.
Frankfort hosts Keyser on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Fort Hill travels to Frederick to play the Maryland School for the Deaf on Thursday at 6 p.m.
"It helps our confidence a lot," Allen said of winning games convincingly. "Next game we got a really good team in the Christmas tournament. We're gonna come in with all the confidence."
