CUMBERLAND — Mikey Allen has cared about his hometown for quite some time. For those in attendance at the Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament over the weekend, you got to witness what it was like seeing thousands of people care about Mikey Allen.
A night after scoring 18 points in a 61-57 loss to DeMatha — who went on to win the ACIT championship for a record 26th time — Allen found himself the hero of Bishop Walsh’s second ACIT win in its last four games at the Alhambra, knocking down a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer after receiving an audacious cross-court pass from teammate DJ Dormu.
Just over 24 hours later, Allen somehow repeated history again against Mount St. Joseph, receiving a feed from teammate Mike Williams III and draining a 30-plus-footer to give the Spartans their second ACIT win in the same tournament for the first time in school history.
But to understand how Allen got to be the hero of the weekend, you’ve got to go back a few years. Before head coach Dan Prete arrived. Before Olivier Nkamhoua won Area Player of the Year and graduated to play under Rick Barnes at Tennessee. Before the Spartans won their first ACIT game in nearly a decade.
During Allen’s seventh grade basketball season with Washington, he scored 44 points in a game.
“It kind of opened his eyes to liking basketball,” said Allen’s father and Bishop Walsh assistant coach Mike Allen. “Then his eighth grade year, I was his coach and we lost to Braddock. On the way home, he said, ‘Dad, I want a trainer.’”
That was when Mike Allen phoned Shane Scott, who has been one of numerous trainers for Mikey ever since.
That was when Mikey made the decision to transfer to Bishop Walsh out of the Fort Hill district — a decision that “pissed a lot of people off,” according to Mike Allen.
“Mikey went up to Bishop Walsh as an eighth grader and made the hardest decision that I’ve seen a kid make around here,” said Mike Allen, “because they were already handing him the keys to the football field. ‘He was going to be the next Ty Johnson.’ We said, ‘Hold on, don’t compare him to Ty Johnson. Ty Johnson’s one of a kind. There’s no one that’s going to work as hard as him. Don’t do that.’ But that’s what they did. He felt torn.”
Mikey’s future was written in the stars. On the football field. On the basketball court. On the baseball diamond. You name it, Mikey Allen had “it.”
Upon transferring to Bishop Walsh, Mikey played on the Burgundy team as a ninth-grader, which is more or less reserved for players not yet primed for the national BW squad. Key word: yet.
When it wasn’t basketball season atop Haystack Mountain, Mikey was hard at work on the AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) circuit, first with Team Melo, of Baltimore, which Mikey played for about a month leading up to his freshman year.
The next season, Kendall Miller, is who former Bishop Walsh and current Rutgers guard Jalen Miller’s father, took Mikey to a workout with Team Thrill, also out of Baltimore. It was on the 16UAA circuit, at the end of his sophomore year, where Mikey played with current teammates Williams and Dormu, along with Derik Queen, who is the No. 7 recruit in the Class of 2024 according to the 247Sports composite rankings, and many other highly-regarded players.
Mikey’s basketball career hit a minor speed bump of sorts following his freshman season, with the pandemic hitting in addition to him requiring surgery to fix a knee injury that he played on. As a sophomore, Allen sat the bench with BW’s national team.
But that never deterred Allen. Instead, it had the adverse effect. He worked harder. He took more shots. He lifted more weights. He put in more time. He continued to work on his craft.
As a junior, with Bishop Walsh’s national schedule in the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference, which features some of the best high school basketball programs in the country such as IMG Academy, Sunrise Christian and Oak Hill, Allen became a fixture in Prete’s starting lineup.
Allen’s scoring ability soon became not such a secret around the NIBC. In a Feb. 3 game against Sunrise Christian, Allen was guarded by soon-to-be-Kansas-Jayhawk Gradey Dick, the No. 24 prospect in the country according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Sunrise Christian’s scouting report on Allen? Don’t let him shoot.
Allen’s father sees the AAU circuit and the NIBC as a necessary process to where his son and his teammates ended their 2021-22 season over the weekend at the Alhambra.
“As his coach, it’s a little different because I try not to be Team Mikey,” Mike Allen said following the Spartans’ 74-73 win over Mount St. Joseph on Saturday. “I try to be Team Bishop Walsh. In my heart, everybody knows where my heart is. But as a coach, I’ve got to separate it, and I do. Coach Prete helps me with that. What a great mentor he is to Mikey to take some of that off my shoulders. What this weekend means, it just proves that No. 1 we made the right decision four years ago, and No. 2 it just shows what Mikey and I already know, and that’s that this boy is something special.”
Another major milestone for Allen in his junior campaign, in addition to getting an offer from Division II Frostburg State, was getting his first Division I offer on Feb. 21 from the University of Maine.
“We talked to Coach Prete back when he made the move here and said, ‘Look, just evaluate him.’ It’s hard to evaluate an eighth grader, especially at his size. But Prete said, ‘Look, if he works hard we will get him to a Division I program.’ Mikey’s had that on his wall, that’s his goal. He wants to be one of the only area players to go straight from high school to Division I,” Mike Allen said from the bowels of Frostburg State University’s Cordts P.E. Center, while chants of “Mikey! Mikey! Mikey!” rang out atop the stairwell.
What makes the Mikey Allen story even more special is that he’s from Cumberland. Born and raised. As Mikey’s father put it, Mikey isn’t a freshman that went to, say, Paul VI or DeMatha, and was handed the keys to the Cadillac. From the knee surgery to the pandemic impacting basketball seasons around the county and even to the dissenters, Saturday’s buzzer beater was such a special moment for Mikey and the Spartans.
For Mikey to hit game-winning, buzzer-beating 3-pointers on back-to-back days at an NIBC showcase in La Porte, Indiana, while that would be special, doing it in Western Maryland made it all the more special.
“To tell you the truth, he’s doing it for them,” Mike Allen said of the game-winning shots happening locally. “Mikey’s been through a lot in the last year and a half. One of the moments that I’ll speak on is losing Saiquan (Jenkins). Saiquan was his best friend. I saw a little change in him after that. He grinded a little bit harder, which was hard to do because he was grinding so hard anyway. He cares about his people. You got to see 3,000 people care about him.
“And I have to say, I’d be wrong if I didn’t, but he also does it because of the haters he has. I hear the whispers. Especially three years ago. ‘He’s not going to be tall enough.’ ‘He can’t play for Bishop Walsh, not with this new system. He’s just going to go up there and sit the bench.’ He heard that. He took that as motivation too. So you wrote all that up into an athlete like Mikey and this is the result you get.”
In a few short years, Mikey went from being the kid asking ACIT players for autographs to being the ACIT player every kid at Bobcat Arena wanted their ball, T-shirt or program signed by. Mikey’s performances culminated with being named to the ACIT All-Tournament team, the alumni of which includes the likes of Markelle Fultz, Victor Oladipo, Kyle Lowry, Danny Ferry and Adrian Dantley, to name a few.
“It’s great,” Prete, who used to coach at St. James in Hagerstown, said of having a tie to the community on his squad. “Having Mikey, he knows the community because of his father, makes it real special because they go deep in the community. His father was with us coaching before I was here. It’s just really special for Mikey to be part of that. He’s very proud of his hometown. I think he’s proud for a lot of reasons. It’s his town. Some of these guys are not from this town, they’re coming in here and Mikey’s like, ‘This is my town.’ I’m proud of Mikey for that.”
Perhaps Allen’s best quality, somehow better than his 3-point-making abilities? He’s only a junior.
“Paul Biancardi, an ESPN analyst, I’ve gotten to know him through the NIBC,” Mike Allen said. “He told me, ‘Tell him to not chase offers. Chase hard work.’ So that’s what he does. As you can see, there’s college coaches here. At the right level and the right school, there’s going to be a fit for Mikey. We already know that. And the thing is, we’ve known it for a couple of years. Now everyone else knows it.”
