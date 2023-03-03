CUMBERLAND — With a pair of 3-pointers in the final minute of the third quarter, Fort Hill star Mikey Allen tied and broke a Fort Hill record that stood for 23 years.
Allen’s five triples on the day put him at 88 for the season, passing the single-season school record of 87 set by Jeremy Snyder in 2000.
“I’m just proud of myself and all the work I’ve put in the last four years,” Allen said of rewriting the record books. “The work shows.”
The senior is averaging six 3-pointers a game over his past four games and averages an area-best 3.8 treys a night on the season. He also leads the area in scoring with 544 points and 23.7 a game.
In his first season at Fort Hill, Allen has been as advertised.
“What makes him a dangerous shooter is what he can do not shooting,” Fort Hill guard Deshaun Brown said. “Handling the ball. People can’t guard him out there. If you’re gonna press him, he’ll go by you. If you put a hand down, he’s gonna shoot.”
Allen’s total is the third most in area history in one season. Jason Stitcher made a record 107 in one campaign at Bishop Walsh in 1989, and the Spartans’ Kamran Khataian drilled 99 in ‘08.
Allen entered the top five all-time passing Snyder and Northern’s Kory Gibson (2008), who are now tied for the No. 4 spot at 87.
“He’s an amazing shooter,” Fort Hill head coach Thad Burner said. “He puts in time. It’s not a fluke. He’s here every day after practice putting up more shots, and guys gravitate towards that.”
With 181 3s after the 11 Fort Hill hit against Allegany, the Sentinels are just six short of the single-season school record as a team. They sunk 187 in 2001.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.