CUMBERLAND — No player impacted the game more than Mikey Allen during the 2022-23 basketball season.
He led the area in scoring and assists, and his 3-point shot will go down in history as one of this region’s best.
It came as no surprise when Allen was the runaway selection for 2022-23 boys basketball area Player of the Year.
“He was phenomenal,” Fort Hill head coach Thad Burner said. “A leader on and off the court. His work ethic in practice as good as I’ve seen. That had a big impact on the whole team. He continued to get better throughout the season.”
No player had bigger expectations entering the season, and Allen somehow met them and exceeded them.
The sharpshooter led the area with 23.2 points per game and 5 assists per game. He also racked up 206 field goals and 581 points — both topped the area.
However, Allen’s season will be remembered most for his lethal range, as he buried 96 3-pointers — a school record and the third most in a single season in area history.
Allen passed the Fort Hill record of 87 previously held by Jeremy Snyder (2000) during the final minute of the third quarter against Allegany in the region championship on March 2.
His season 3-point mark trails only a pair of Bishop Walsh stars, Jason Stitcher (1989) and Kamran Khataian (2008), who made 107 and 99 treys, respectively.
“All the hard work paid off,” Allen said of winning Player of the Year. “I feel like I played to my potential this season and really showed what I can do. I can score at a high level, but I can also do other things.”
One of those other things Allen excelled at was driving and kicking when teams tried to run him off the 3-point line.
His unselfishness was key in the Sentinels setting new program marks too, as Fort Hill’s 207 3-pointers broke the old school single-season record of 187 made in 2001.
“He got his teammates involved offensively,” Burner said. “He had no problem getting it to the open man. I thought his transition passes were super. Mikey has always been team-oriented.”
Allen scored his 1,000th career points against Washington on Feb. 16. That total includes points scored while at Bishop Walsh, where he played the first three years of his high school career.
Teams who hung around with Fort Hill — and there weren’t many, as the Sentinels finished an area-best 22-3 — knew that it was only a matter of time before Allen caught fire.
When he did catch fire, all they could do was watch and pray it didn’t last too long. It often did.
Allen made a season-high nine 3-pointers in a game twice (Washington on Jan. 24, Southern on Feb. 14), had two games with seven 3s, two nights with six trey and two contests with five triples.
He wasn’t just chucking up treys, he was efficient, making 96 of 214 attempts for an area-leading 44.9% from deep.
“He had free rein to fire away,” Burner said. “He had endless range. When he decided to mix and match between driving and getting to the foul line, at times he was unstoppable. He’d get super hot. He’d have some massive quarters.”
According to Burner, it all comes back to Allen’s work ethic.
“He would stay after practice to shoot,” his coach said. “He was always one of the first ones dressed to shoot in practice. I can remember when he was in middle school practicing with his dad (assistant coach Mike Allen), it was the same thing then.
“He’s going to go down as one of the most talented shooters in this area.”
Allen also impacted the game defensively, finishing among the top 20 rebounders locally from the guard position. He pulled down 5.6 boards a night, and he was third in the area with 3.2 steals per game.
“When he started to rebound the basketball at a high level, we started to get really good,” Burner said. “His ability to help on defense. His on-ball defense was solid. Just had a really solid understanding of what we were trying to do.”
Allen is the first Fort Hill boys basketball Player of the Year since Jordan Brooks won it back-to-back in 2007-08 and the ninth overall.
Other Sentinel POYs include J.P. Warner (1982-83), Geoff Karlen (1986), Jonathan Stubbs (1997), Jamie Kline (1999) and Jeremy Snyder (2001).
Allen is signed to play football at Division 1 Southern Utah for former Frostburg State head coach DeLane Fitzgerald.
