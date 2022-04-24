Hampshire graduate Mikhi Anderson continued to set records at West Liberty to lead the pack of local athletes, hailing from Cumberland and the surrounding region, to excel during the college outdoor season.
Mikhi Anderson, Fr., West Liberty
The former Hampshire Trojan lowered his own school record in the 110-meter hurdles with a winning time of 14.58 at the Mountaineer Showcase last weekend.
The time ranks second in the Mountain East Conference this spring, fourth in the Atlantic Region and just missed the NCAA Division II provisional qualifying standard by less than a tenth of a second.
Anderson also took home a second-place medal as part of the 4X100 relay team that finished in 42.67.
John Hicks, So., Liberty
Hicks, the West Virginia state discus record-holder during his time at Hampshire, placed fourth in the hammer throw at the Virginia Challenge last week with a throw of 214’ 11” — the second-longest throw of his career.
Justus LePrevost, So., Frostburg State
A multi-time 1A state finalist at Mountain Ridge, LePrevost set a pair of personal-best marks at the Hopkins Loyola Invite, getting 12th in the 1500-meter run (4:01.77) and 24th in the 800 (2:02.31).
Caden Jones, Fr., Frostburg State
Jones, who was a distance runner at Fort Hill, notched a pair of personal bests in the 800- and 1500-meter runs at the Hopkins Loyola Invitational over the weekend.
Jones took 41st in the 800 with a 2:10.44 finish and 46th in the 1500 with a time of 4:26.13.
Kole Morgan, So., Frostburg State
The Allegany distance runner also PB’d in the 1500-meter run in Baltimore, crossing the finish line one spot behind Jones. Morgan took 47th with a time of 4:27.61.
Zayne Brakeall, Sr., West Liberty
The former Allegany Camper, who’s also competes on the Hilltoppers’ women’s soccer squad, took seventh in the javelin throw at the Mountaineer Showcase after her throw spanned 84’ 4”.
Alexa Bradburn, Jr., Frostburg State
Bradburn, a former thrower at Allegany, finished seventh in the discus (119’ 2”) and 12th in the shot put (30’ 10.25”) at the Hopkins Loyola Invitational over the weekend.
Jenna Green, So., Frostburg State
Green, a Mountain Ridge graduate, took 24th in the 100-meter hurdles in Baltimore last weekend, finishing in 17.56.
Marcus Elmer, Fr., West Liberty
Elmer, a Hampshire grad, competed in four events at the Mountaineer Showcase, and he garnered new high marks in two of them.
The freshman finished in a personal-best time of 11.23 in the 100-meter qualifying, and he placed seventh in the final round. Elmer also set a new fastest time in the 200, getting 14th thanks to a 23.25 time.
Elmer also placed second as part of the 4X100 (42.67) and third on the 4X400 (3:29.88) relay teams.
Hannah Muir, So., Frostburg State
Muir, a distance runner and Mountain Ridge graduate, tallied a personal best in the 1500-meter run in Baltimore, getting 55th with a time of 5:17.27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.