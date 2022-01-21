CUMBERLAND — Avery Miller scored 16 points and the Allegany defense held the visiting Blazers to only four in the second quarter as the Campers cruised to a 54-38 victory Thursday evening.
Miller made five baskets and sank 6 of 11 free throws. She also had nine rebounds, eight steals and four assists. Faith Stevenson added 12 points and Jordan Chaney and Shylah Taylor each had nine. Taylor pulled down 10 rebounds and Stevenson nine.
Serenity Anderson led Clear Spring with 10 points, Sarah Greenlee added nine and Callie Alkire had six.
The Blazers led after the first period, 11-6, before Allegany took control with an 18-4 second that gave them a 24-15 halftime lead. A 14-12 third made it 38-27 going into the final eight minutes where the Campers put the game away with 16 points to the Blazers’ 11.
Clear Spring was called for 28 fouls and Allegany took advantage, making 23 of 37 attempts.
The Blazers won the junior varsity game.
Allegany (5-4) visits Mountain Ridge on Monday at 7 p.m.
Mountain Ridge 52 Southern 29
FROSTBURG — Sydney Snyder scored 25 points to help Mountain Ridge win its second straight game, a convincing 23 point victory over visiting Southern Wednesday evening.
Snyder also had nine rebounds and three assists. Reghan Sivic added eight points and five rebounds, Bayleigh Lamberson scored five points and pulled down six boards and Rhegan Lamberson shared the team lead in rebounds with nine.
Southern was led by Ashlyn Leader who was 8 for 8 at the foul line for eight points. Maggie Nickel scored six and Paige Sislor, Maddie Artico and Carly Wilt all had five.
Snyder scored her game-high total on nine baskets including two 3-pointers and she was perfect in five attempts at the foul line.
Mountain Ridge won the junior varsity game 43-16 to improve to 5-1 as Anna Delaney scored 16 points.
The Miners host Clear Spring today beginning with the junior varsity game at 1 p.m. followed by the varsity at 2:30. Southern also plays this afternoon, visiting Elkins at 4:30. The junior varsity game will start things at 3 p.m.
