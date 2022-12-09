CUMBERLAND — Avery Miller scored 31 points and pulled down 16 rebounds, and Allegany started fast and held off Souther to win its home opener 56-48 on Thursday night.
The Campers lead stood at 16-8 after a quarter, 31-22 at halftime and 40-34 entering the fourth. In the decider, Allegany outscored Southern, 16-14, for its first victory of the season.
Miller made 11 field goals and 5 of 10 foul shots for the Campers, adding four assists and four steals. Shylah Taylor tallied 14 points on three field goals and 7 of 8 from the line and pulled down six rebounds. Ella Shade added four points and eight boards.
Taylor, Allison Fletcher and Myia Miller made a 3-pointer each.
On the Southern side, Maggie Nickel led the way with 18 points on seven makes and 2 for 4 from the stripe. Carly Wilt added 12 points on six field goals, and Emelee Parks garnered eight points. Nickel buried a pair of triples, and Miranda Martin sunk a 3-pointer herself.
Allegany made 18 field goals and 13 of 23 foul shots, and Southern drilled 19 buckets and 7 of 12 free throws. Southern had 18 team fouls and Allegany had 11.
The Campers (1-1) is at Martinsburg on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Southern (0-2) is at Elkisn on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
