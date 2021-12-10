OAKLAND — Allegany, led by freshman Avery Miller, spoiled a new era of Southern basketball on Thursday night, winning 52-34 at Ram Arena.
"I like their effort, they always play hard," head coach Jim O'Neal said of his Campers. "It's a work in progress, for everybody, not just us. Our goal has been, since the beginning, by the time we get into mid-January, late January we can be a pretty strong offensive team. Not there yet, but we're making progress."
Allegany, coming off a narrow defeat to Mountain Ridge in its opener, started fast against Southern. The Campers led 32-12 at halftime and led by as many as 28 points late in the third quarter to up their record to 1-1.
While Allegany boasts a balance of talented upper and underclassmen — starting three seniors, a sophomore and a freshman — Southern doesn't have a player with any varsity experience.
For a group of girls playing in their first game, with a first-year coach, Southern impressed going on a 13-2 run spanning parts of the third and fourth quarters. The Rams outscored Allegany, 22-20, after halftime, albeit against the Campers reserves for a chunk of it.
"It was obviously a tough loss playing at home," Southern head coach Ashley Fadley said. "There are some things we could've done better, but Allegany just shot the ball so well. Props to them.
"I can't be upset. I think they gave it everything they had and we came up short."
Allegany may start three seniors, but its first-year point guard was the player of the game. The Campers opened to a 9-0 lead, and Miller accounted for seven of them.
Miller scored 16 points before halftime and ended with 21, adding eight rebounds and two assists to just one turnover. For a freshman playing in her maiden road contest, Miller played beyond her years attacking Southern's defense, whether it was in man-to-man, press or a 1-3-1 zone.
"Avery is poised, under control and one of the best things is she's willing to learn," O'Neal said. "When we first started out, she had a few things she did offensively, and we started talking to her about what other teams were going to try to do against her.
"She's willing to hear it, learn it, and definitely has the talent to apply it to the floor. We love how she was able to read the defense. If she had the shot she took it, if not she kicked it for some open looks."
Sophomores Ciyanda Green, who tallied 10 points and three assists, and Shylah Taylor, who scored seven with eight rebounds, added to the underclass effort. Seniors Rachel Bush (4), Faith Stevenson (3) and Jordan Chaney (3) also contributed to the effort. Chaney tallied a team-high four assists.
Winning 45-21 entering the fourth, the Campers were able to get their subs into the contest. After getting a breather at the 4:01 mark, they returned with 1:50 left. Juniors Liliana Zembower and Samantha Preaskorn made the most of the opportunity, each tallying a field goal.
"It's really nice coaching Allegany, we have a lot of great kids," O'Neal said. "Everybody comes to practice every day, works incredibly hard. They never give me any trouble and they're all willing to learn. It's nice to be able to get them that game experience."
For Southern, freshmen Ashlyn Leader and Carly Wilt led the charge with 11 points apiece. Junior Maggie Nickel finished with eight points and senior Koley Richard scored four.
Allegany (1-1) will try to keep the momentum going when it hosts Spring Mills on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Southern (0-1) hosts Fort Hill on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
