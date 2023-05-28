LANDOVER — Area athletes broke records and made history on the second and final day of the Maryland Class 1A state track and field championships in Landover.
Carter Hess won the discus title for Fort Hill, Brandi Gochenauer took the shot put for Allegany, the Northern 4x400 relay team took gold and Alco’s Avery Miller and Mountain Ridge’s Mary Delaney combined to win seven of the 14 individual state championships on the girls side.
The Allegany sophomore won the 100 (12.39), 200 (25.40), 400 (57.77) and long jump (17' 2.5") to become the first girl to win four individual events in the 1A state championships since Catoctin’s Kathy Messner accomplished the feat in 1996.
She will enter her junior year with 74 consecutive event victories and six state titles in five different events. The all-time Maryland career record of 13 individual outdoor state championships is within reach.
Delaney finished her illustrious high school track career at Mountain Ridge in style.
She won the 800 and 1600 on Saturday after winning the 3200 on Thursday. Delaney broke the all-time class 1A state record in each of the events and finishes her career with four outdoor state championships.
Delaney's time in the 800 of 2:14.25 bested Western Tech's Rebeka Holt's previous record of 2:15.62; her 5:01.28 in the 1600 beat Boonsboro standout hailey Wright's 5:01.43 set in 2016; and her 3200 time of 11:03.02 erased Rising Sun runner Korin Miller's time 11:06.29 set in 1998.
The cancellation of the 2020 meet due to covid costed her an opportunity for additional titles.
Hess of Fort Hill also broke the 1A state record winning his second state championship in discus and Gochenauer of Allegany won her second consecutive state championship in the shot put.
Hess' 168' beat the previous record of 166' 10" set by Ryan Martin of Williamsport in 2003.
The Northern boys 4x400 relay team of Ethyn Peck, Ashton Sober, Devante Ross and Derek Bittinger repeated as state champs, doing so in a new school record 3:28.27.
Other boys medalists on Saturday were Ethan Wilt of Mountain Ridge (100 hurdles, sixth; 300 hurdles, second; triple jump, seventh), Tavin Willis of Fort Hill (100, seventh), Casey Culler of Mountain Ridge (1600, second), Peck of Northern (1600, third), Amar Perry of Fort Hill (300 hurdles, seventh), William Haberlein of Mountain Ridge (800, second), Brandan Kline of Mountain Ridge (800, sixth), Andrew Ketterman of Mountain Ridge (pole vault, fourth; discus, sixth), Landon Grady of Southern (pole vault, seventh), Brayden Sines of Fort Hill (discus, fifth), Zane Smith of Allegany (discus, eighth), Sober of Northern (400, second), Ross of Northern (400, fourth), the Mountain Ridge 4x100 relay team (Zach Haberlein, Ethan Deriso, Will Patterson, Xavier Twyman, second), the Fort Hill 4x100 team (Tanner Wertz, Jabril Daniels, Tavin Willis, Chase Lamb, sixth), the Mountain Ridge 4x400 team (Drew Haberlein, Kline, Wilt, Ackerly Mulcaster, sixth), and the Fort Hill 4x400 team (Lamb, Perry, Cooper Silber, Braden Puffenberger, seventh).
Girls medalists on Saturday included MaeLeigh Plummer of Fort Hill (high jump, third), Sam Preaskorn of Allegany (100 hurdles, seventh; 300 hurdles, eighth), Annabeth Hughes of Mountain Ridge (100 hurdles, eighth), Jaden Emerson of Fort Hill (100, eighth; long jump, seventh), Lydia Nelson of Northern (1600, second; 800, second), Sophia Brown of Northern (800, seventh; 1600, eighth), Alayzia Trimble of Fort Hill (shot put, sixth), Sierra Campbell of Allegany (long jump, sixth), the Mountain Ridge 4x400 relay team (Sydney Snyder, Reese Rizzo, Emma Michael, Cierra Cooper, second), the Southern 4x400 team (Iris Dubansky, Danielle Brobst, Abigail Lucas, Abby Butina, sixth), and the Northern 4x400 team (Brown, Abby Nelson, Emma Hostetler, Lydia Nelson, seventh).
Catoctin won the boys team title. Mountain Ridge finished second, Northern sixth, Fort Hill eighth, Allegany 20th and Southern 28th.
Western Tech won the girls team title. Allegany finished fourth, Mountain Ridge fifth, Northern tenth, Forth Hill 11th, and Southern 19th.
