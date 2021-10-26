FRANKLIN, W.Va. — Mason Miller passed for a pair of touchdowns and added two more on the ground, and East Hardy routed Pendleton County, 39-0, on Friday night.
The Cougars improved to 10-15 against the Wildcats all-time, avenging back-to-back heartbreaking losses in the series, 7-6 and 21-14, the previous two seasons.
It was also East Hardy head coach Devon Orndorff’s first victory over Pendleton County. He was 0-3 entering Friday night.
Miller completed 6 of 19 passes for 103 yards and an interception. He also had 13 carries for 107 yards.
For the year, Miller eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in passing with 1,096 yards, adding an Area-best 20 touchdowns, though he has thrown an Area-high 11 picks.
The junior quarterback also has 680 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.
Against the Wildcats, Damian Iman was the second-leading rusher with 66 yards on 12 carries, and Gabe Henderson added 52 on 13 touches. In the receiving game, Noah Lang had four receptions for 110 yards and a TD. Dawson Price added 29 yards and a score.
East Hardy improved to 7-1 with the win and regained the No. 4 spot in the Area Top 5 after Hardy County-rival Moorefield fell to Keyser, 16-14, on Friday night.
The Cougars host defending Class A state champion St. Mary’s (5-3) on Friday at 8 p.m.
