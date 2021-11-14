BAKER, W.Va. — Mason Miller was as advertised scoring five touchdowns, and No. 3 East Hardy notched its most lopsided playoff win in school history in a 45-6 rout of No. 14 Meadow Bridge on Saturday.
The Cougars' (10-1) previous high mark was a 33-point drubbing of Buffalo to open the 2011 postseason.
"We knew we had the upper hand here, but it was about how we were going to find the recipe for success," East Hardy coach Devon Orndorff said. "They did some things that we had to correct coming into the second half, but I'm always pleased with the defensive output when you only allow six points in a playoff game.
"All opponents here are quality opponents. Very pleased today in all facets."
Miller extended his area-high passing touchdown total to 26 by completing 8 of 11 passes for 175 yards and three scores. On the ground, the hard-nosed runner added 97 yards and a pair of TDs on 16 totes.
All season long, the junior gunslinger's main target has been Dawson Price, a 6-foot-3 wideout who was first-team All-State a season ago. Price had his usual day, catching four passes for 89 yards and a score, but the emergence of Noah Lang has been crucial to the Cougars' success.
Lang tallied four receptions for 86 yards and two touchdowns. In the previous three weeks entering Saturday, Lang had 299 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
With Price up to an area-high 1,079 yards and 14 touchdowns on 46 grabs, East Hardy's Air Raid offense is clicking on all cylinders.
"That's what really breaks down the defense," Orndorff said. "We just have one elite guy out there wearing No. 20 (Price), it's a lot easier to cover him. You can double him and still play your normal defense almost.
"But whenever you get No. 3 (Lang) on the other side of the field, you have to think about where you're going to double, who you're going to double and who gets the attention. Because he's really come on here as of late and we needed him to. He really played a good game today. I'm proud of him."
Defensively, East Hardy was swarming to the football during the opening half limiting Meadow Bridge to just 46 total yards of offense and one first down. The Wildcats' first three series ended with three-and-outs.
East Hardy, meanwhile, hit pay-dirt on each of its opening four possessions to take a 26-0 lead into halftime.
"Anytime that you can give up one first down in a half, I think anybody would be happy with that," Orndorff said. "We had some things that we thought we were going to see, offense plays that we expected to see. And we saw them. They hit some plays and threatened, they picked up three yards here and four yards there."
On East Hardy's first possession, the Cougars ran the ball eight straight times to bully the ball into the end zone for a 48-yard scoring drive. Miller capped the series with a four-yard keeper, as the squad from Baker wanted to establish the run early.
"We weren't sure what they were going to give us. We had to come out and adjust on the fly," Orndorff said. "They give so many looks on film that we couldn't commit to just one scheme that we were going to see all week in practice.
"I wasn't able to have a normal, scripted-out first series that I'd like to be able to have. So hats off to the boys being able to adjust on the fly, apply their rule in the run game and assert themselves on the first possession of the game."
It didn't take long for the Cougars to attack the air, and on third-and-long the following possession, Miller hit Price on a screen that the junior busted 63 yards to the house.
In the second quarter, Lang was on the receiving end of a pair of Miller TDs from 22 and 19 yards out at the 8:32 and 4:01 marks of the second quarter, respectively.
Out of halftime, East Hardy successfully recovered an outside kick to retain possession. Meadow Bridge attempted an onside kick of its own on the game's opening kick-off, but it didn't have the same good fortune.
It took just four plays for the Cougars to travel 48 yards for a 32-0 lead after a one-yard rushing score by Damian Iman with 10:40 left in the third. Meadow Bridge tossed a pick to Mario Combs seconds later, and Miller plunged into the end zone on a seven-yard run at the 9:03 mark.
Leading 39-0 after three, backup quarterback Damien Dellinger found the end zone on a 37-yard scoring scamper with 9:08 left in the fourth. Dellinger tallied 52 rushing yards on five gives.
As a team, East Hardy ran the ball 42 times for 251 yards, with Iman the feature back at 62 yards and a touchdown.
The Cougars ended with a 426-143 edge in total offense and 16-6 in first downs. Both teams lost a fumble, and Meadow Bridge quarterback Dustin Adkins was picked off three times: twice by Combs and once by Brayden Gregory. Dale Hockman recovered the Wildcats' fumble.
Adkins completed 11 of 19 passes for 74 yards and a touchdown. Most of his yards came on his final pass, a 48-yard completion to James McClure for the Wildcats' lone points of the afternoon.
McClure was the leading receiver with 70 yards on eight catches. Landon James led the rushing attack with 47 yards on 17 carries. Adkins rushed for 17 yards on six tries.
Since losing a heartbreaker to rival Moorefield in the Hardy Bowl, 25-24, East Hardy has reeled off four straight victories. Over that stretch, the Cougars have outscored the opposition 146-12.
The latest rout pushed white-hot East Hardy back into the Class A quarterfinals for the third time in three seasons, where it draws No. 6 Williamstown (9-2) at home on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Yellowjackets beat Greenbrier West, 48-20, in their playoff opener.
"We have all the momentum we can have right now, but we know we have a quality opponent," Orndorff said of Williamstown. "They're top-notch. I think they're a top-three team in the state.
"If we can give them a good game here, see what we can pull off this weekend. Then we'll know where our measuring stick is."
