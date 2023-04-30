KEYSER, W.Va. — WVU Potomac State sophomore Dakota Miller was named last week’s NJCAA baseball Division I Player of the Week.

Miller helped his team to a 8-0 record on the week of all road games. He finished the stretch with a .551 AVG, five home runs and 17 RBIs to receive the Week 9 honor.

Miller has been a huge part of the Catamounts success this season. On the year, he had a batting average of .303, nine home runs, 38 RBIs, 38 runs scored and five stolen bases at the time of earning the national honor.

