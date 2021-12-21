FROSTBURG — Peyton Miller scored a game-high 20 points, and Mountain Ridge jumped on Shalom early to cruise, 74-51, on Monday night.
All 20 of Miller’s points came in the opening three quarters, a trend shared by his teammates.
The Miners led 24-12 after just eight minutes, with Nathaniel Washington leading the period at seven points, and Collin Lowry and Miller each scoring six. The lead grew to 42-22 by half, and an explosive 28-point third quarter allowed Mountain Ridge to pull its starters and coast to victory.
Washington was the star of the third quarter with eight of his 15 points, and Amare Kennedy was consistent throughout, scoring four points in the second and five in the third to top double digits at 11 points.
Bryce Snyder finished with nine points, Lowry tallied seven and Uma Pua’auli made a pair of 3-pointers for six points. Mountain Ridge made seven treys as a team: Lowry and Miller sunk two and Washington drilled one to add to Pua’auli’s mark.
Shalom was led by Connor and Caleb Roseman, who ended with 14 and 11 points, respectively. Bryce Martin added seven points, Elijah Leman scored five and Noah Leman chipped in four.
In the junior varsity game, the Miners won 58-24. Noah Blank (14), Will Patterson (12), Shaun Heeter (11), Eli Sibley (9) and David Miller (9) led Mountain Ridge’s scoring. Ethan Hubers starred for Shalo with 14 points.
Mountain Ridge (4-0) plays in the Blazers Holiday Classic at Clear Spring next week. The Miners face Smithsburg on Dec. 27 at 5:30 p.m. The winner plays in the championship game at 7 p.m. the following day, and the loser plays in the consolation game at 5:30 p.m.
Northern 72 Petersburg 47
ACCIDENT — Northern scored its third consecutive blowout win to begin the season, routing Petersburg on Monday night.
The Huskies pounced on the Vikings early, taking a 14-7 first-quarter lead, but Petersburg rebounded to play to an even 15-all second quarter. Leading 29-22 exiting the half, Northern erased all doubt with a 22-7 third quarter en route to a 25-point triumph.
Ethan Sebold and Kellen Hinebaugh led the Huskies’ effort with 14 points each. Tyler Yoder joined them in double digits, scoring 10 points, and Austin Hinebaugh and Jeff Eyler just missed the threshold with nine- and eight-point efforts, respectively.
As a team, Northern scored its 72 points on 27 field goals, seven from 3-point land, and an 11 for 18 mark at the charity stripe. Petersburg made 13 field goals and struggled at the line, converting just 17 of 32 chances.
The Vikings were paced by Peyton Tinger, who garnered a game-high 16 points. Trace Rohrbaugh chipped in eight points, and Peyton Day and Slade Seville both ended with six.
In the JV game, Northern won 60-32. Robbie Rollman and Luke Ross tallied 15 points apiece. Abe Schilpp tallied 13 points and 14 rebounds for a double-double.
Northern (3-0) hosts East Hardy (2-2) on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.