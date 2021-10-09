CUMBERLAND — Allegany’s Avery Miller and Bishop Walsh’s Ale Puerto both tallied a hat trick, and Jordan Chaney had two assists and scored the eventual game-winner to send Allegany over Bishop Walsh, 4-3, in a thriller at Greenway Avenue Stadium on Tuesday in high school girls soccer action.
Puerto put the Spartans on the board less than six minutes into the contest, finding the back of the net at the 34:13 mark.
Miller then scored back-to-back goals off of assists by Chaney to tie it at 18:24 and take the lead for good at 3:21. Miller completed her hat trick on an unassisted tally with two minutes to go before halftime.
“Our girls have recognized when we take possession of the ball and connect passes, we can be a dangerous team,” said Allegany head coach Adam Sterne. “Our team has been using this as a building block in practice and proved beneficial in the game tonight. I am proud of every player for their play and support. ... I do want to point out the play of Sam Preaskorn and Lya Smith with their specific role assignments. It has been rewarding to watch our play over this five-game span but know we can’t stop our learning curve here. Other teams scout and adjust to your weaknesses like a chess match.”
Chaney made it a three-goal game when she scored off a feed from Kate Cornwell with 33:55 to play.
BW came rallying back, however, with Puerto answering Chaney’s goal just over a minute later off an assist by Autumn Hoppert at 32:18.
Puerto brought the Spartans back to within a goal, scoring with 8:50 to play, but the Camper defense battled down the stretch and secured the win.
“Tonight BW proved to be on the trailing end and showed that they too can play from behind — they didn’t panic,” Sterne said. “BW is a very strong opponent that can strike at any second. We know this from the first game with a BW score by Ale Puerto in the first 30 seconds. We made adjustments but you just know she will find a way to find the back of the net. She is something special worth coming out to see. This game tonight was a fight that BW could have quit down 4-1, but they just kept battling back.”
Bishop Walsh goalkeeper Bailey Greise stopped nine shots, while her counterpart Shylah Taylor made four saves in goal for the Campers, who led in corner kicks, 5-4.
Allegany (5-3-2) hosted Fort Hill for Homecoming on Saturday morning. Bishop Walsh (8-1) travels to Northern on Tuesday.
