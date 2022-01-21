CUMBERLAND — As long as Peyton Miller is rebounding the ball, Mountain Ridge head coach Dave Hobel is a happy coach. On Thursday night, Hobel, Miller and the Miners had plenty to be happy about as Miller scored a game-high 36 points and they outpaced Fort Hill 16-7 in the second quarter and 20-4 in the fourth to take a 70-47 victory.
Miller's 36 came on 13 field goals, including four 3-pointers, and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line.
"I'm just always worried about making sure Peyton's rebounding. If Peyton's rebounding, that's all I want him to do," Hobel joked. "Peyton's a unique player where he can play in or out. People look at his size and think, 'Oh, he's just a tall guy.' In our area, if people think you're tall, you've got to play him underneath. But what's good growing up was Peyton's coaches would let him play in or out and that's been big. All his teammates did a great job getting him the ball."
Anthony Burns led Fort Hill with 18 points on seven field goals, four of which fell from 3-point territory.
"It was a tale of four different quarters," said Fort Hill head coach Thad Burner. "I thought we played well in the first, decent in the third, and then the second and the fourth offensively we didn't do much. We got stale on offense and we didn't rebound the ball."
It was all Miller early on for the Miners' offense during a back-and-forth first quarter that saw four ties and two lead changes, with the teams deadlocked at 17-all entering the second after Miller tallied 11 points in the frame, including three 3-pointers.
Amare Kennedy, who scored on a fastbreak slam dunk just before the buzzer to end the first, gave the Miners their second lead of the contest with a jumper at the left elbow at 7:12 in the second, but Garret Lepley got a layup to fall to tie the game for the fifth time.
But that was the last time the game would be tied, as the Miners took the lead for good on a foul shot by Uma Pua'auli, who sparked a 14-0 run for a 33-19 advantage following a pair of made free throws from Miller with 39 seconds left before the break.
Fort Hill stopped the run with a 3-pointer by Jacob Tichnell and a layup by Tavin Willis, as Mountain Ridge's lead sat at nine, 33-24, entering the third.
"Both teams got after it, both teams played hard," said Hobel. "Coach Burner's doing a good job of keeping those kids playing. They're playing all the way up through the end. ... Our guys got after it, played hard."
The Sentinels were able to chip away at the Mountain Ridge lead slightly in the third quarter, trailing by nine and 10 throughout before Nathan Farrell hit a 3-pointer from the left elbow to send Fort Hill into the fourth trailing by seven, 50-43.
"The second quarter, I don't know, I thought we forced some shots, didn't move the ball," Burner said. "Luckily we had a little 5-0 run late. And then the third quarter, you're down nine, and we just couldn't get over that threshold. I think we cut it to seven. But we just don't make enough plays at timely points in the game to be successful. We have to do all those little things. And that's the one thing we continue to stress is we have to do little things to win games. We are who we are. We're not good enough to not do little things. Some teams might be able to get away with that, we're not."
Miller made sure seven was the closest the Sentinels would get, as he scored 14 points as part of a 16-2 fourth-quarter run to seal the victory.
"Coach Burner's doing a real good job of keeping those players playing," Hobel said. "They were down, a lot of teams would've quit playing, but they didn't."
The Sentinels were successful in keeping Nathaniel Washington's scoring impact largely in check, limiting the senior to two points.
"We put Anthony Burns on him," Burner said. "Anthony's playing as well as anyone around. He played extremely hard on both ends. He's our best offensive player, he's our best defensive player. It means a whole heck of a lot to him.
"The difference is we just give up position in the post. I thought often times we had good defensive positions and then we just didn't rebound the ball. You give other people opportunities to score, eventually they're going to find ways to score the basketball."
Luckily for the Miners, they didn't need Washington to light up the score sheet, as he was efficient in running the offense and facilitating things in the backcourt.
"We were worried about a letdown," Hobel said, referencing a win on Tuesday over No. 1 Allegany, "but our leadership from Nathaniel, he kept us going. We didn't have a letdown. We come out, we played and we had a real good game."
After a year of not playing basketball on this side of the Potomac in 2020-21, Fort Hill's three seniors — Jacob Tichnell, Logan Mullery and Bryce Schadt. The trio combined for 16 points, with Tichnell and Mullery scoring six apiece and Schadt netting four points.
"You get to go to high school one time in your life," Burner said. "None of these kids were able to play basketball last year. The fact that they're able to play and have some kind of normalcy is a credit to Allegany County and the rest of the area that we're going to play basketball and we're going to let kids be kids. To me, that's really important. And I'm proud of those three guys, I'm always going to be proud of those guys. It's tough when you lose games. I know they're upset, but those three seniors are going to continue to work hard and hopefully they'll lead us to greener pastures."
Fort Hill (1-8) looks to end its four-game losing streak tonight when it hosts Keyser.
"We've been competitive," Burner said. "Ultimately, the scoreboard dictates winners and losers, and we are 1-8. But we are going to work hard in the latter part of the season. The kids set goals and we're going to try to achieve those goals. We just told them just now, there's no reason why we can't."
After dropping two straight last week, Mountain Ridge (9-3) will look to extend its winning run to three tonight when it hosts Northern.
"What helps our team is we have 13 guys on that team," Hobel said. "When we practice, we practice hard and we get into each other and we make each other work. Even at the end of the game there, we had our subs in there, they ran a nice play. We picked, we slipped and we made a basket out of it.
"This team here really competes in practice and that's the key. All 13 guys, when they come to practice, they're competing. And then when they get the chance, they're getting in there. And the guys coming off the bench did great tonight. We got big minutes from Uma and Colin Lowry and Camren (Kifer). They're doing a good job coming off that bench and giving us good minutes."
