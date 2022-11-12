FREDERICK — Needing a goal over the final 3:27 to save their season, Allegany’s Avery Miller found the answer to force overtime.
However, South Carroll scored just over two minutes into the extra period to down the Campers, 2-1, in the Class 1A state semifinal on Saturday afternoon at Linganore High School.
“I told them that I’m so proud of the six seniors to come in and to play that way," Allegany head coach Adam Sterne said of his postgame talk. "The inexperience we came out on the field with and moving all these parts and pieces around. Olivia Looker coming over definitely solidified the back of our defense and really helped us get our shape. I thought the seniors stepped up and really played hard, and then the underclassmen fed off of that.”
The Campers closed out an opening half in which they controlled much of it with a corner kick in the final minute, as Maddie Poland served a corner kick into the box where Miller's header went just above the crossbar shortly before the halftime horn.
Miller was one of two Allegany players playing with a leg injury, which reared its head from time to time throughout the afternoon.
"There were times where she had chances to break away and just couldn’t get that extra step out," Sterne said. "She willed herself there at the end to get out a couple of times. You could tell that she was hurting so bad that she tried to take a right-footed kick beyond the 18 and there was nothing on it because she couldn’t plant with her left foot."
The Cavaliers found the breakthrough with 3:27 to go in regulation when Maddie Witter was fouled inside the penalty box. At the penalty spot, Lauren Chesney walked straight on to her shot and buried it into the right side of goal.
“I was proud of every girl that stepped on this field today," Sterne said. "You’re nervous because it’s the game to get to the championship, so you don’t want to make a mistake. I feel bad for Lya (Smith), she was so upset over the penalty kick; but I explained to her if she doesn’t foul, we don’t make that change on offense, and we probably don’t end up with the ball in the net anyway, so it probably sits at 0-0 going into overtime anyways. So that is nothing on her at all. I thought she made a good play on it. But (the ref) explained himself and based off his explanation, we can’t argue it.
"But I was at least glad that he did come over to tell me what the call was. I was trying to at least break the momentum because you’re trying to figure out with three minutes and 27 seconds left, what are you going to do to put one in the net? We had plans in place to drop defenders back if we were up a goal late, or throw players forward if we needed a goal late."
The Campers put extra players in the attack after that with nothing to lose and tied the game up just under two minutes after Chesney's penalty kick as Looker served a free kick into the box where Miller was able to get a body on it and tie the game.
Miller got one more chance before the end of regulation, getting in behind the South Carroll defense and fighting off contact as her shot went wide.
“We had four girls also sick today," Sterne said. "It’s nothing. But you could see at the end of the game that they just didn’t have much legs underneath them. We were trying to figure out how to cycle them in and out."
The first scoring opportunity for either side in overtime came just over two minutes in when Chesney played a free kick into the box. Allegany goalkeeper Shylah Taylor was able to get a piece on it, but the ball fell to Kylie Malone who was able to body the ball into the back of the net for the golden goal.
"For them to have the will to get back into the game after having a PK called against them was special," Sterne said. "It’s tough when you’re on the coaching side and not refereeing the game, it’s just tough to watch that, but a good explanation on why he called it. There’s nothing you can say. Then we bang one in the net to get it to overtime and I really thought from there we carried momentum. It just comes down to one cross. It’s just unfortunate that the ball ends up in the back of the net because I really thought we were going to PKs at that point.”
South Carroll held a slight edge in shot attempts, 9-8, while both teams had six shots on goal and six corner kicks. Taylor and Cavs goalie Brooke Turner had five saves apiece.
The Cavaliers move on to the state championship game, where they will play Fallston.
"That is a very good team," Sterne said of South Carroll. "I look for them to do damage in the state championship. Their five losses are to 2A and 3A schools, that is a tough team with a lot of very talented girls. Hats off to them.”
Allegany's season ends at 13-2-3.
“Just tickled to death with our seniors," Sterne said. "Proud of every one of them. I just hate that the season is over because I’d love to go coach one more game and see what they could do in the state championship, but it’s not how the scoreboard ended up today.”
