SMITHSBURG — Avery Miller took home four individual championships and Brooklyne Noel won two at the Maryland 1A West Region girls track and field meet held Thursday and Friday at Smithsburg High School.
Smithsburg won the team championship with Fort Hill finishing second followed by Allegany and Mountain Ridge.
The Freshman Miller won the 100m (12.55), 400m (58.14), 800m (2:18.34), and long jump (16’ 8.25”) for Allegany. Her teammate Brandi Gochenauer won the shot put (35’ 6.50”).
Fort Hill’s Noel took first in the 100m hurdles (16.29) and triple jump (34’ 8.50”). Carly Bennett (discus, 109’ 11”) and Hannah Custer (pole vault, 8’ 9”) also secured victories for the Sentinels.
Mary Delaney of Mountain Ridge (1600m, 5:22.70) and Lillian Argabrite of Southern (300 hurdles, 50.05) were region champions as well.
The top two finishers in each region event advance to next week’s state championships, along with the next top eight performers from all regions in each class. Athletes can also qualify by meeting the state meet performance standards.
Smithsburg coach Adam Rudy was pleased with the team region championship, but he acknowledged that winning a state championship will not be easy.
“Allegany and Fort Hill are going to be really competitive at states, so to be able to beat them as a team… our kids, they ran like champions,” he said to the Hagerstown Herald-Mail.
“We’ll see what next week brings. There’s some tough competition down there. Largo is really, really good, and Fort Hill and Allegany have some superstars.”
The state championship meet will be held Thursday and Saturday in Landover.
