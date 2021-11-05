KEYSER, W.Va. — Neither Frankfort’s nor Keyser’s players and coaches need any extra motivation to win the Mineral Bowl.
As Frankfort head coach Kevin Whiteman said, “If you can’t get fired up for this or get excited about this, you don’t have a pulse.”
Nonetheless, the Falcons and Golden Tornado will have more at stake than just bragging rights when the Mineral Bowl kicks off tonight at Alumni and Friends Field at Tornado Alley. The winner punches their ticket to the Class AA playoffs, while the loser may be on the outside looking in.
“It’s huge for both teams,” Whiteman said. “It’s something both sides look forward to, both communities look forward to. There’s a little added emphasis this year because you’re playing for the Mineral Bowl as well as your playoff life.”
“We’ve been preaching playoff mentality,” said Keyser head coach Derek Stephen. “You’ve got to give everything because this could be your last one. We’re focused on this game. Just that mentality of being in the moment. Not looking ahead, not looking behind.”
The Falcons sit in a tie for 13th with Liberty (Raleigh) in the West Virginia Secondary Schools Athletic Commission with a 7.33 rating. Keyser isn’t far behind at 15th with a rating of 7.22.
“I’ve looked at it,” said Whiteman, “I think for sure whoever loses is out of the playoffs and it will be their final game. It’s definitely a big game.”
“It just adds that extra dynamic to the game,” Stephen added, “we don’t need any of that added stuff. But look at the volleyball game from Wednesday night. We had two student sections going crazy. I can only anticipate what it’ll be Friday. We’re all playing for playoff rights right now. I do believe it’s win and get in for both of us.”
Offensively, the Golden Tornado are led by Sammy Bradfield, who has 1,129 yards and 11 touchdowns on 163 carries. In the absence of injured quarterback Seth Healy, Bradfield has been tasked with running a little bit of the Wildcat for the Tornado.
“He’s definitely a very good player,” Whiteman said. “I’ve enjoyed watching him on tape. He’s a very determined player. I like his story. He’s good in the Wildcat and wherever on the field they put him.
“I have faith in my defensive coaches to put together a good game plan. They’ve had a plan ready for various aspects of their offense. But they’re a great football team and it’ll take a great effort to beat them.”
For Stephen, it’s not a matter of how many times they can get the ball in Bradfield’s hands or whether or not Healy is cleared to play — Stephen said, however, that Healy has practiced all week and will see the field tonight.
“Other than the most knowledgable thing is to score points, but we’ve got to be able to finish,” Stephen said. “We can’t shoot ourselves in the foot, have those self-inflicted penalties, the holding calls, stuff like that. We’ve been preaching it. I just hope it clicks and we get it rolling this week.”
Stephen, like Whiteman, will also have his hands full slowing down the Frankfort offense, which is led by Peyton Clark, who has 96 rushes for 703 yards and 11 TDs. He’s joined by Parker VanMeter who, despite missing two games, has 512 yards and five scores on 71 carries. Quarterback Luke Robinette, who threw for 104 yards last week, has 51 rushes for 368 yards and two touchdowns.
“We’ve got to be able to play our keys,” Stephen said of his team’s defense. “They run a Wing-T like we do, so there’s counter, play-action passes. It does make it easier in the aspect that we run similar offenses, so we can duplicate that. But we can’t duplicate everything with their skill guys and their linemen. But we can duplicate it at practice much easier than we can, say, a pass-heavy offense. I told the kids, ‘You take care of the defense and the defense will take care of you.’”
“Keyser has a good football team,” said Whiteman. “They lost to four good football teams and they’re still a good football team, trust me. One thing about them year in and year out is they play disciplined on both sides. They don’t make many mistakes. They play as a team. They’re well-coached.
“We definitely have to come out and play the best game we’ve played all year, for sure. We’ve got to be able to hold on to the football and control the clock. If we don’t do things like that, it could be a long night.”
13 and below
No. 13 Liberty Raleigh (6-3, 7.33) plays Wyoming East (1-8). No. 16 Shady Spring (6-3, 7.11) is idle, and likely moves to 7-3 with a forfeit win due to COVID from earlier in the season. No. 17 Bluefield (4-3, 6.86) plays Mingo Central (3-4). No. 18 Winfield (6.44, 6.44) plays No. 5 Point Pleasant (8-1). No. 19 East Fairmont 5-4, 6.33) clashes with No. 20 Fairmont Senior (4-4, 6.13) and No. 21 Berkeley Springs (5-4, 6.11) travels to Moorefield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.