KEYSER, W.Va. — The wait to see if the Frankfort and Keyser home first-round playoff games on Sunday will be played is over.
Mineral County Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft made the decision Thursday afternoon to suspend extracurricular activities through next week, no matter what the Board of Education’s color map says on Saturday evening.
“Regardless of the color we may be on the DHHR Map/WVDE daily or Saturday map, our 7-day infection rate continues to be nearly four times the standard for Red and our percent positive is more than double the state average,” Ravenscroft wrote in a statement that was posted both on Facebook and Twitter. “We do not feel the need to delay this announcement until Saturday evening.”
The Falcons, carrying a 7-1 record and seeded No. 3 in the West Virginia Class AA playoffs, were slated to host No. 14 Independence. The No. 7 seeded Golden Tornado (7-2) were scheduled to take on No. 10 North Marion at home.
The Mineral County Health Department reported a seven-day infection rate of 90.39 per 100,000 residents on Thursday, a figure that is the highest in the state. However, the county appeared in orange on the color map, with a positivity rate of 6.93% that came in below the red threshold of 8%, and just above the gold mark of 4.9% that would be necessary to play.
Schools must be green, yellow or gold to compete in playoff games. The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission allowed schools that appeared in orange or red at the start of this week to wait until Saturday to see if their numbers improved, which would allow them to compete on Sunday.
But Ravenscroft, citing criticism in the state’s map, decided not to wait.
Though the positivity rate — which is based on how many people test positive at testing sites — moved the county out of the red, the actual COVID situation in the county is the worst it’s been. Ravenscroft explained Tuesday that he believes the improved positivity rate is due to people getting tested at every site every day, so as to push the county into gold to resume athletic competition.
“These misguided actions may impact the Governor’s map, but it will not impact reality and it will not impact my decisions. Public health matters more than football, and 17 y/o me wouldn’t be happy I said that,” Ravenscroft, a former quarterback at Keyser, wrote on social media Tuesday. “People should test at the free sites: but once a week is plenty unless you have another reason.”
With that decision, two of the top teams in West Virginia’s Class AA will have their season come to a close.
Keyser, sporting a dynamic offense that averaged 51.2 points a game and tallied at least 54 points in 7 of 9 games, won’t get to see how far its unconventional up-tempo Wing-T offense — led by Drae Allen and Zion Powell — could carry it in postseason play.
Frankfort was in the midst of one of its more accomplished regular seasons in school history, upsetting thenClass AAA No. 1 Spring Mills in overtime and coming just one point away from ending the year undefeated in a 20-19 loss at Washington.
Falcons head coach Kevin Whiteman was understandably disappointed with the sour note the season has ended on, but understands the necessity to put safety above athletic competition.
“The number of cases has been on the rise. I know this is going to devastate everyone and I hate it for you guys,” Whiteman wrote in a social media post addressed to his players. “You have worked so hard to get the opportunity to be a playoff team, and to have it taken away like this is about the worst thing that can happen to an athlete.
“We didn’t even think we could play one game let alone eight. We also must remember the devastation that this virus is causing around the world. People are dying every day. Both young and old. It’s going to be tough but you will make it through this difficult storm. ... You will go down as one of the better teams in the history of our football program.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.