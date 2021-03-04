FROSTBURG — Just over four months after taking the field for the first time as defending 2019 Maryland Class 1A boys soccer state champions, Mountain Ridge will once again start the season as defending champs.
“This has been a very challenging situation for everyone,” said Miners head coach Tim Nightengale. “When we started late in the fall season, practiced for three weeks and was able to play two games before an abrupt shut down, we told our kids to make every day count. The disappointment from the players was heartbreaking.”
The Miners were set to have a good chance at repeating as state champions prior to COVID, returning many key players from the 2019 team — senior defender Hunter Durst, goalkeeper Eathan Ashenfelter, midfielders Jacob Ritchie and Logan Kiddy, and forward Mason Reed, to name a few.
“Going into the season, a postseason was unclear,” Nightengale said. “That was very heavy on our kids’ minds. Winning the state championship during the 2019 season was an incredible accomplishment and we returned many players from that team. They were eager for the opportunity to repeat their title.”
After the Western Maryland-only season commenced in the fall, the Miners played to a double-overtime 1-1 tie against Fort Hill before defeating Northern, 9-0, on Nov. 3.
In the draw, Ritchie scored on a first-half penalty kick to tie the game while stopping six shots. Ritchie and Reed led the charge in the Northern game with two goals apiece.
“When it finally became clear that there would not be a playoff system, the dejection was resounding,” Nightengale said. “The chance to accomplish back-to-back titles had been squashed and the defeat, especially with our seniors, was strong. Nonetheless, we carried on and tried to motivate our kids to play for the love of the game and to enjoy every moment we could. That all ended on a day we were to play Southern and our 2019 team was to finally receive their state championship rings during a halftime ceremony.”
Even though COVID canceled the proper ceremony, the 2019 Miners team did get their rings at an impromptu meeting, “which created lasting memories for all involved,” said Nightengale, who gave his appreciation and thanks “to all the community businesses and members who contributed to the state ring fund drive and made that accomplishment a reality.”
Questions were abound once it was reported that there would be a fall season played in late winter, early March. Garrett County opted to forego the season altogether.
With soccer being a sport that is able to be played a few times a week, and only three teams participating, it made sense to push back the start of the season a little further and play the schedule in a three-week time span — Nightengale thanked Mountain Ridge Athletic Director Dave Hobel for the role he played in developing the staggered start to the season.
Mountain Ridge got back to work on Monday and was forced to practice indoors due to the weather conditions, something that always has potential to occur in Frostburg.
“It was great to rejoin 27 players since November,” said Nightengale. “Unfortunately, we had 10 players — five of them seniors — decide to not return for a variety of reasons. We had a nice workout for our first day back. The kids came in with good attitudes and worked hard. The biggest challenge was the wearing of masks. They really struggled with being able to breathe well but forged through it the best they could. It was nice to be together just to be able to play. It appears we may be able to get out on the turf in the coming days as the weather is forecasted to be in the 50s the next several days.”
The Miners are well aware of how Mother Nature can change on a dime in the Mountain City, so it’s just a matter of taking things as they come for Nightengale and his squad.
“This restart season will be very different than any season we have coached in our past,” he said. “I’d like to thank our coaches, Stuart Sommers, Rocky Reed, Marc Green and Barry Ritchie, for being flexible and willing to return during this time to help our players improve themselves both on and off the field.”
