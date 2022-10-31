FROSTBURG — Owen Pratt scored twice and Ethan Wilt pitched a shutout as Mountain Ridge cruised past Southern on Friday in the West Region I semifinals.
Pratt opened the scoring and had the Miners firing on all cylinders just a minute into the game with an unassisted tally.
Just under seven minutes later, Walker Barclay added an unassisted goal to double the Miners’ lead.
Brendan Kline gave Mountain Ridge a 3-0 halftime lead at 26:39 off a feed from Evan Cook.
Tyler Cook opened the second-half scoring off a feed from Aiden Pirolozzi before Pratt put the score at its final, assisted by Gavin Clayton, at 10:27.
The Miners led in shots, 18-1. Southern goalkeeper Brady Spotts stopped 13 shots, while Wilt made one save for the Miners.
Mountain Ridge (13-0-2 overall) hosts Allegany for the region title on Tuesday.
Allegany 4 Northern 0
CUMBERLAND — Caedon Wallace tallied a hat trick, as Allegany cruised past Northern on Friday at Greenway Avenue Stadium in the Class 1A West Region I semifinals.
Wallace scored the Campers’ first three goals, with two coming in the opening 40 minutes for a 2-0 halftime lead. Blake Powell assisted the opener at 33:23 before Mason Salvadge assisted Wallace at 16:48.
Wallace finished off his hat trick just over 11 minutes into the second half off a feed by Harrison Reid at 28:58.
With 17:51 to play, Bryce Madden put the score at its final with an assisted by Fausto Santos.
The Campers led in shots, 37-2, and corner kicks, 7-0. Wyatt Hull made 15 saves in goal for Northern. Ryder Bernard and Eoin Mowbray split the shutout for Allegany, with neither goalie facing a shot on goal.
Allegany moves on to the region title game on Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., at Mountain Ridge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.