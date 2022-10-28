The quest to bring a Maryland Class 1A girls soccer state title back to Western Maryland kicks off this evening, with Mountain Ridge and Allegany, the top two seeds in West Region I, hosting matchups.
The Miners (12-2 overall, 11-1 playoff) are Western Maryland Athletic Conference champions at 7-1 and finished the regular season at No. 2 in the Area Top Five poll. They host Fort Hill (2-11-1 overall, 2-10 playoff, 0-8 WestMAC, 0-4 City League) at Miner Stadium, 5:30 p.m.
Following Mountain Ridge’s first loss of the year, a 1-0 loss in the Mountain Ridge Shootout to Brunswick, the defending state runners-up, the Miners went on a 10-game win streak. The run was snapped last week in a 2-0 loss to Allegany, but the Miners bounced back with a 4-1 win over Northern to head into the playoffs on a positive note.
Fort Hill is the No. 5 seed in West Region I and advanced after beating Southern in the region quarterfinals on Thursday in overtime, 3-2. The Sentinels’ other win this season is a 4-1 triumph at Frankfort.
Mountain Ridge won both regular-season meetings with Fort Hill, 7-0 and 4-0.
Something has to give in the other semifinal matchup, with Allegany and Northern locking horns after tying both regular-season meetings.
The Campers (10-1-3 overall, 8-1-3 playoffs, 5-1-2 WestMAC, 3-0-1 City League) enter tonight’s matchup as the City champions on a six-game win streak, having not yielded a goal over the last five contests.
Between their two losses to Mountain Ridge, the Huskies (7-2-3 overall, 7-2-2 playoff, 4-2-2 WestMAC) won four of five, with the only blemish a 1-1 tie at home to Allegany.
The other meeting, played at Greenway in the Campers’ season-opener, was also a 1-1 draw.
The winner of tonight’s games will play for the West Region I championship and a ticket to the state quarterfinals on Tuesday. The higher seed will host the game.
