FROSTBURG — After splitting the regular-season series, Mountain Ridge and Allegany will play tonight for the Class 1A West Region I crown and the right for a spot in the state quarterfinals.
Kickoff at Miner Stadium is 5:30 p.m.
Mountain Ridge (13-2 overall, No. 1 seed in the region) enters the contest on a two-game win streak after closing out the regular season with a 4-1 win over Northern before dispatching Fort Hill, 3-1, in the region semifinals.
Meanwhile, Allegany (11-1-3 overall, No. 2 in West Region I) is flying high, winning seven straight and posting shutouts in its last six games.
Tonight marks one month exactly since the Campers last conceded a goal in a 2-1 win at Southern.
The Miners had a 10-game win streak snapped by Allegany on Oct. 18 in a 2-0 loss. Avery Miller gave the Campers an early lead with a goal in the ninth minute before Elexa Mazuran provided an insurance tally with 21:46 to play before halftime. Mountain Ridge won the first meeting, 2-1, on Sept. 29.
The Campers are outscoring teams 23-1 during their seven-game run. During their 10-game win streak, the Miners outpaced teams 38-5.
Both teams met in last year’s region final, with Mountain Ridge taking a 3-0 win at home before falling in the state semifinals to Brunswick.
The winner of tonight’s contest will host a state quarterfinal game on Friday or Saturday.
