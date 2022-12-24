FROSTBURG — Mountain Ridge continued its undefeated start to the season with a 51-41 win over Preston on Wednesday.
The Miners (5-0) shot 12 out of 12 at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
Rhegan Lamberson finished with a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Bayleigh Lamberson scored nine points and grabbed a team-high 14 rebounds.
Sydney Snyder led Mountain Ridge with 18 points, 11 coming in the fourth quarter. She also had four assists and four rebounds.
The Miners travel to Salisbury to play Delaware Military Academy in the Governor’s Challenge on Tuesday.
In the junior varsity game, Mountain Ridge improved to 4-0 with a 35-29 victory. Layla Miller led the Miners with 10 points. Lindsey Stafford scored eight.
