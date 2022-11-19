FROSTBURG — Mountain Ridge handled the snow and the football in a dominant 57-0 shutout over Bohemia Manor on Friday at Miner Stadium.
Frostburg lived up to its name as a blizzard completely covered the field. Within a span of about 15 minutes before kickoff, the field was covered and none of the markings were visible.
“Loved it,” Miners tackle Peyton Miller said on playing in the snow. “Especially the linemen, the specialists were slipping and sliding. It’s fun down in the trenches.”
There was a heavy snow for most of the first half, which lasted 90 minutes of real time. By halftime, the snow seemed to have stop falling while the field remained covered.
“I don’t think for us it impacted that much,” Mountain Ridge quarterback Uma Pua’auli said on the snow’s impact. “Adjusted to it real well, real quick. I think we did pretty good.”
The Miners went six games without a turnover. It probably should’ve been seven if not for a questionable call by the officials.
“I think we played really well despite the conditions,” Pua’auli said. “At first, we were all a little shaky. I think the game started off fast and escalated from there.”
Late in the fourth quarter, Mountain Ridge was trying to run out the clock when the Miners fumbled and it appeared that Kayden Athey of Mountain Ridge recovered. Despite Mountain Ridge coming up with the football, the officials ruled that Bohemia Manor had recovered.
The Miners designate every Tuesday’s practice as “Turnover Tuesday.” They work on protecting the ball and it paid off. Mountain Ridge also forced two turnovers, both leading to scores on the next play.
“It’s honestly the reason we’re here,” Miller said of the lack of turnovers. “We’ve been holding the ball tight and securing the ball.”
Will Patterson intercepted a pass on the Eagles’ third pass of the game. Later in the quarter, Hunter Clise stripped an Eagle and Jacob Tinsley came up with the football. Pua’auli capped off the ensuing drive with a 4-yard TD run. The Miners also blocked a punt and Jaden Rosales recovered it at the Bo Manor two. Patterson caught a shovel pass from Pua’auli on the next play.
Mountain Ridge combined for 415 yards of offense including 145 rushing yards. The defensive line sacked the Eagles three times including two from Landon McAlpine.
“Our team is motivated around our line,” Miller said. “Usually the focus is the specialists but the coaches have really been focusing on the linemen and what the linemen do. It’s been a big part.”
Pua’auli had a huge first half going 7 for 9 for 265 passing yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed three times for 79 yards and two touchdowns. Pua’auli is now three passing touchdowns away from breaking the area record held by Moorefield’s Will Fisher in 1996 and Mountain Ridge’s Bryce Snyder last year.
“I think motivation was the thing for me,” Pua’auli said. “I heard they had a good quarterback. I’m trying to match what he’s doing so I do better than him.”
Jaden Lee also had a big game with four catches for 216 yards and four touchdowns, all in the first half. He also rushed four times for 25 yards.
“He’s a great running back,” Pua’auli said of Lee. “He’s got great hands, good athlete. Hard to tackle in space. One-on-one I’m taking him over anybody.”
Mountain Ridge advances to the state semifinals and will play Brunswick next week in Frostburg. The Railroaders (9-3) beat Forest Park 17-8.
“It builds a lot of momentum, but Monday’s a new week,” Miller said. “We’ll forget about this game and focus on the next.”
