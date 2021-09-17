ACCIDENT — Leading 2-0 at halftime, Mountain Ridge played an impeccable second half scoring eight goals, as the Miners ran away from Northern, 10-0, on Tuesday.
Mason Reed only scored one of the goals, but his four assists set a single-game school record. Mountain Ridge had a 13-0 edge in corners, and goalkeeper Eathan Ashenfelter didn’t need to make any saves to earn the shutout.
Owen Pratt and Evan Cook scored two goals apiece.
Reed provided assists on both of the Miners’ first-half goals. Brendan Kline broke a scoreless draw with a score with 10:33 left in the half, and Cook beat the buzzer, scoring with six seconds left.
Pratt found the back of the net 4:30 into the second half on a Reed assist.
Pratt’s goal began a stretch when Mountain Ridge tallied four goals in fewer than four minutes. Reed followed Pratt’s score assisted by Tanner Lohnas. Sam Rose crossed the goalmouth seconds later, and Will Stark found the net 24 seconds later.
Cook tallied his second goal of the contest with 23:55 left, assisted by Drake Clark. Ethan Wilt drilled a penalty kick at the 12:05 mark, and Clark and Pratt followed with Mountain Ridge’s ninth and 10th goals, respectively.
Northern keeper Tyler Yoder made 10 saves in defeat.
Mountain Ridge (4-1) is at Allegany on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Mountain Ridge 5 Williamsport 0
WILLIAMSPORT — Two days after routing Northern, Mountain Ridge pitched another cleansheet on Thursday, this time against Williamsport.
Lohnas was the top goal scorer at two finishes, adding an assist. The Miners outshot Williamsport, 20-5, and took all six corners. Keeper Eathan Ashenfelter made three saves en route to another shutout.
Mountain Ridge led 3-0 at the half. Lohnas started the scoring 3:15 into the game with a score off an assist from Charlie Simpson. Cook tallied an unassisted goal with 30:02 left in the half, and Lohnas added his second score with 6:12 left.
Reed started the second half off right, scoring less than two minutes into play. Stark garnered Mountain Ridge’s final goal on an assist by Lohnas with 32:56 left.
Williamsport keeper Braydon Blair made nine saves in a losing effort.
Brunswick 3 Mountain Ridge 0
FROSTBURG — Mountain Ridge’s lone defeat of the season so far came at the hands of Brunswick, who topped the Miners at the Mountain Ridge Boys Shootout last weekend.
The Miners ended up with more shots, 6-4, and corner, 6-3, but Brunswick mad the most of its chances, putting three of its shots in the back of the net.
Ricky Cicmanec scored twice in the first half for Brunswick. Cicmanec broke a scoreless tie with 30:54 left before the intermission then sunk another goal at the 39:59 mark.
Logan Malone stretched Brunswick’s lead to 3-0 with a goal with 30:19 left.
Ashenfelter made one save in goal for Mountain Ridge. Murphy Nicols made six for Brunswick.
Mountain Ridge 6 Clear Spring 1
FROSTBURG — Mountain Ridge scored early and often, as just a Clear Spring penalty kick separated the Miners from another shutout.
With the 1-1 record at the Mountain Ridge Boys Shootout, Brunswick won the with 14 points, Mountain Ridge finished second with seven and Clear Spring third with two.
Against Clear Spring, Lohnas started the scoring with a goal assisted by Reed 4:32 into the action. Stark then got into the action two minutes later, assisted by Lohnas.
Cook gave the Miners a 3-0 halftime edge, assisted by Mason Reed, with 21:25 left in the opening half.
Reed found the back of the net against 4:22 into the second period. Brady Gary got Clear Spring on the board with a penalty kick with 29:18 left, but Clark put Miners’ advantage back up to four, assisted by Wilt, with 1:05 left.
Mountain Ridge outshot Clear Spring, 20-6, and had an 8-3 edge in corner kicks. Ashenfelter made two saves in the win. Colton Hendershot and Kannon Shives both made six saves in goal for Clear Spring.
