FROSTBURG, Md. — It’s been a few years — six, to be exact — since the Mountain Ridge girls soccer program has played for a spot in the state title game. The Miners break that drought today, with hopes of playing in their second state championship game and first since 2010, as they take on Brunswick.
Kickoff at Northeast High School in Pasadena is 2:30 p.m., with the winner taking on No. 2 Fallston in the state championship at Loyola University on Thursday, Friday or Saturday, Nov. 18-20.
“Last week we finished up with some really good practices,” said Mountain Ridge head coach Todd Snyder. “We went through a lull there Tuesday and Wednesday, but last night the vibe and intensity was there.
“I don’t know that this moment has set in with some of the girls yet. I feel like we’ve been up and down a little bit this season even if the scoreboard doesn’t show it. But they somehow always find a way to get the job done. But that’s kind of been my focus this week: just making sure we’re one goal better than Brunswick.”
The Miners and Railroaders have met once this season, with Brunswick being one goal better than Mountain Ridge in a 2-1 win in the Miners’ early-season shootout tournament. Snyder acknowledges, however, that both teams have come a long way since then.
“I told the girls after that game that Brunswick would be one of the toughest teams we’d play in 1A this year if we were fortunate enough to make a run, and I still believe that,” Snyder said. “Brunswick is fast up front. They have three or four quality strikers and they handle the ball really well. They’re really fast on the backline too, so that can make things tricky. They’re very strong in the midfield as well. They’re not particularly fast there, but they’re very good. I will say, their keepers are untested. I feel if we can get some quality shots off, we’ll be OK. But that’s easier said than done because they win so many balls in the midfield and in turn don’t allow many shots.”
The No. 4 Railroaders advanced to the state semifinals with a 5-1 rout over No. 5 Snow Hill, with Alexa Domathoti scoring in the first minute to set the tone.
Atiya Jackson recorded a pair of goals, with Leah Cook and Maggie Williams scoring the other two, and Ryley Backer had a trio of assists. Goalkeeper Sydney Williams made four saves.
Brunswick’s last state semifinal appearance was in 2012.
The Miners, the top seed, got a bye through the state quarterfinals since no teams entered North Region 2, leaving seven teams in the quarterfinals. The bye through the round at the end of last week gave Mountain Ridge some rest, but also opens the window of the possibility to cause some rust.
“It was nice to get rested,” said Snyder. “We were able to get one player back off concussion protocol. But I worry about having that amount of time off. But it is what it is and we have to get through that adversity. We had periods in our schedule this year where it was kind of like this. Obviously the stakes then weren’t quite this high, but we faced it.
“I’m hoping that Saturday we show up and we’re ready to play. I think the first 10 minutes will probably say a lot about how we’re going to play.”
Leading the line in attack for the Miners is Sydney Snyder, who has been involved in 33 of her team’s 55 goals with 19 goals and 14 assists.
Reese Rizzo has 12 goals and three assists, Meredith Munday eight goals and three helpers, and Isabella Robison five goals and four assists.
“When we’ve really needed it, when teams are focused on trying to take away Syd, I’ve had numerous other girls step up,” said Todd Snyder. “We’ve gone through steps where Syd created and Meredith Munday stepped up, or Reese Rizzo stepped up, so on and so forth. We get plenty of shots on frame but other girls have stepped up. Carley Clise had a game-winner against I think Clear Spring or Smithsburg.
“If we can get Reese or Meredith on the outside, it opens things up. I’m really pleased with those girls stepping up when we’ve needed them. Isabella Robinson has scored some too out of the midfield. Being a freshman, she’s really stepped up. Haley Llewellyn stepped in there and she doesn’t fill up the stat sheet, but she does a great job. We try to work out of the midfield so we have an opportunity to attack, and when we’ve been able to do that we’ve been pretty successful.”
Mountain Ridge’s defense has been ruthless, allowing 14 goals with 10 shutouts, including both of its playoff games thus far.
“They’ve really stepped up late in the season,” Snyder said of his defense. “We’ve tried multiple formations. We tried a 3-5-2. That evolved into a 4-4-2. Then we were struggling in some games and went to the 3-4-3 late in the season. We kind of challenged those three on the back line, that’s Allysen Miller in the middle with Paige Pirolozzi and Lexi Simpson on the outside. Emma Komatz also drops back into defense when we need her to.
“Defensively, we’ve tried to focus on angles. If girls are making runs, we try to funnel them to the corner because then the quality shots won’t be there and it gives the midfield a chance to recover and get back. And Bayleigh Lamberson in goal, she’s done a great job back there and learning when to come off her line.”
Despite the couple of extra days without a game, or Brunswick coming out on the winning end in the first game, Snyder is confident in his team’s ability and preparedness for the challenge.
“Honestly, I think it’s going to come down to how much we want to play,” said the first-year head coach. “Heart, desire. If that’s there, we’re going to give Brunswick a dog fight. Obviously, we have to control the field. We have to use the width of the field to our advantage. Brunswick moves throughout the field as a pack. But I think we can get the ball wide and work some triangles and try to get some seam passes through their back line. They play a solid back four, so I think we’re going to have to find a way to get in behind. We’ve been working on that this week in practice to try to get the ball wide and expose the way Brunswick plays.”
Tickets
To purchase tickets, go to https://gofan.co/app/school/MPSSAA and scroll down to the event or events you plan to attend. For help purchasing your ticket, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=tkZqTY5d6Bg.
Tickets will be $8 overall — $7 for the ticket and $1 for the service fee. Children under age seven are free.
No spectators will be permitted without an online ticket.
Directions to Northeast H.S.
Follow I-68 East, I-70 East, 29 South and Maryland 100 East to Edwin Raynor Boulevard in Pasadena. Take exit 20 from Maryland 100 East.
Tick Neck Park entrance: From Route 100, follow Edwin Raynor Boulevard to the second light. Turn left. This takes you to the stadium and visitor parking. If you arrive at Tick Neck Park, you will pass the stadium and drive to the end of the parking lot and turn right.
