FROSTBURG — There were no girls basketball state champions when Joan Fitzpatrick came to Mount Savage in 1961 — there weren’t even girls sports teams.
A decade before the days of Title IX, Fitzpatrick established volleyball, basketball and track girls programs at Mount Savage. When she arrived in Lonaconing 11 years later, she did the same at Valley.
Fitzpatrick wasn’t concerned with trophies or accolades — she garnered plenty of those, coaching Westmar to the 1990 and ‘91 state titles — she just wanted to give girls in western Allegany County a chance.
As Mountain Ridge (20-6) prepares for its Class 1A state championship matchup with two-time defending champ Pikesville (22-5) under the bright lights of the Xfinity Center in College Park, the Miners owe a lot to Fitzpatrick.
After practice on Wednesday, they paid a visit to the legendary coach to tell her as much.
“It was important to understand what she had done to pave the way for opportunities girls receive now,” Mountain Ridge head coach Rob Duncan said.
“We often look at the Billie Jean Kings or Pat Summits of the world who did so much to shape women’s sports, but here locally none bigger than Joan, and the impact she had.”
If you were to construct an Allegany County Mount Rushmore for girls athletics, Fitzpatrick would be right beside the likes of Joanne Nickel and Annabelle Arnold.
Similarly to Fitzpatrick’s starts at Mount Savage and Valley, there were no girls teams when Nickel began at Flintstone.
After 14 years of coaching basketball, volleyball and track teams there, Nickel went to Mount Savage, where she coached and taught for 28 years, winning the Class C girls basketball state title in 1977. It was the only such championship in school history.
Arnold, who coached at Oldtown, is credited with Allegany County girls coaches getting paid for the first time by citing Title IX.
Then there’s Fitzpatrick, who accumulated a 318-121 record over her time at Valley and Westmar, winning four Western Maryland Interscholastic League titles and three region crowns.
Fitzpatrick, a ‘58 graduate of Beall, wasn’t paid early in her coaching career, doing it instead for the love of the game and her players. She had the help of her husband, Bill Fitzpatrick, and daughter, Mary Lynne Fitzpatrick-Rankin.
“They really made her day,” Rankin said of Mountain Ridge’s visit to Fitzpatrick on Wednesday. “She was tickled to see everybody and see some of her former basketball players.”
As Mountain Ridge prepares for a shot at the title on Saturday, the team is mindful that there was a time when that seemed like an impossibility for girls.
Right before Title IX was passed, Fitzpatrick had a team at Mount Savage finish 15-0. Led by Debbie McKenzie, Vicki Lease, Donna Lashley, Ruth Lamp, Ann Gillis and Bonnie Emerick, they never got a shot to compete for a championship.
While the treatment of girls athletes has improved, they still deal with many of the same obstacles Fitzpatrick battled in her day.
The conditions at the Miners’ Class 1A state semifinals this year at Richard Montgomery High are a prime example. The neutral site had a broken shot clock, shredded nets and lights out — all of which were fixed for the boys games the following day.
When Fitzpatrick was starting out at Valley, it was difficult to find a place in the gym to practice. The local community men’s team would get priority over the girls at their own school.
“I have heard stories over the years about her and how influential she was,” Duncan said. “As a team, we also talked about how we still don’t get equal treatment.”
Fitzpatrick coached current Mountain Ridge junior varsity coach Lisa White, who was the starting point guard on the 1990-’91 championship Westmar teams. White’s daughter, Jazmyn, is also on the Miners’ varsity squad.
Janell Lamberson, then Janell Muir, the mother of Mountain Ridge standouts Bayleigh and Rhegan Lamberson, also played on the ‘91 team.
Those Westmar squads were led by the legendary Dawn Sloan, who won three consecutive Area Player of the Year titles before playing at the University of Maryland.
Perhaps Fitzpatrick’s best player during her time at Valley was Valery Broadwater, who led the WMIL in scoring at 23.5 points per game her senior year. She went on to be Frostburg State’s all-time leading scorer (1,364) at her time of graduation.
Broadwater became the coach at Westmar, guiding the 1996 team to the state title game. Julie Johnson, the mother of Mountain Ridge’s leading scorer Sydney Snyder, was a starter on that team.
Prior to this season’s state championship game run by Mountain Ridge, the 1996 team was the last from western Allegany County to advance to the Final Four.
Those connections are generational.
After meeting with Fitzpatrick, Mountain Ridge went to support its eighth-grade teams from Westmar and Mount Savage.
Just as Fitzpatrick had paved the way for those who came before them, the girls were inspired to do the same for those who will come after.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.