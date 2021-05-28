PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Kym Minnich pitched a no-hitter and was backed by nine hits, as Petersburg closed its regular season with a 4-0 win over Keyser on Thursday evening.
Minnich struck out 10 from the circle to collect the win, moving the Vikings to 16-5 on the season.
The senior pitcher dished out seven walks, but worked through them with an errorless Petersburg defense.
The Viking offense was aided by a pair of home runs — both solo shots — by Lauren Alt in the fifth inning and Braylee Corbin in the sixth. Alt also doubled and Corbin had a multi-hit game with a single.
Maddy Champ had three singles, including an RBI single in the first and another RBI single in the sixth.
Alexa Shoemaker drew three walks for Keyser and Charity Wolfe recorded seven punchouts from the circle.
The Golden Tornado threatened in the top half of the fourth, trailing 1-0, when Shoemaker, Hailey Massie and Wolfe walked to load the bases. Minnich battled back to strike out the next three batters and keep Keyser off the board.
Petersburg (16-5) holds the No. 1 seed in Class A Region II Section 1 and on Wednesday will host the first-round winner of East Hardy-Pendleton County.
Keyser (25-3) is the No. 1 seed in Class AA Region I Section 2. It was to host Frankfort on Tuesday, but the Falcons’ season ended due to complications with the COVID pandemic. The Golden Tornado will play at home on Wednesday, 5 p.m., against the winner of Grafton and Berkeley Springs.
Allegany 7, Moorefield 1
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Kyra Pittman fanned 11 batters and Katie Sterne and Samara Funk backed up the Maryland-bound pitcher with three-hit days, as the Campers defeated Moorefield on Thursday.
All of Sterne and Funk’s hits were singles, accounting for nearly half of Allegany’s 13 hits.
Skyler Porter drove in a pair of runs with two singles and Kelsey O’Neal had two hits, including a double.
In addition to Pittman’s punchouts, she didn’t walk a batter and scattered seven hits.
The Campers scored a run in the first inning before doubling their lead in the fourth. They tacked on four more in the fifth for a 6-0 advantage and put the score at its final when a run crossed in the seventh.
Lorin Arbaugh had two hits, including a double, for the Yellow Jackets and Gracie O’Neill singled twice.
Southern 7, Fort Hill 6
OAKLAND — Jordyn Warnick was 1 for 2 with two runs scored, the second being the most important, as she scored on a Morgan Lee bunt single in the eighth inning to send Southern past Fort Hill on Thursday.
The Sentinels scored first in the top of the first when Morgan Brown singled and scored after a Jaidee Guinn single and Ally Myers double.
The Rams answered with two runs in the bottom half when Kenzy Winegardner reached on an error and later scored on a groundout by Warnick. Hana Nazelrod singled and scored on a double to left by Lee.
Southern extended its lead to 4-1 in the fourth with singles by Harley Hayhurst, Natalie Wood and Luci Dawson paired with two Fort Hill errors.
The Sentinels tied the game up at 4-apiece a half-inning later with a double from Emily Wilson and singles by Brown and Guinn.
The Rams retook the lead in the bottom half of the fifth after a Winegardner single and two Sentinel errors.
Errors came back to bite Southern in the top of the seventh, with two mishaps and a double to right field from Myers allowing Fort Hill to tie it, 6-6, with two runs in the inning.
Due to the international tiebreaker rules, both teams started the extra frame with a runner on second. Fort Hill moved its baserunner to third, but Southern pitcher Lucy Dawson got out of the inning.
Warnick started the bottom half on second, moved over to third on a groundout by Harley Hayhurst and scored on Lee’s game-winning bunt.
Both teams play Allegany in their next games, with Fort Hill hosting the Campers on Tuesday before Southern plays host on Wednesday.
