CUMBERLAND — WVU Potomac State College men’s soccer head coach Mo Pratt has become the next head coach for both men's and women's soccer at Allegany College of Maryland.
Under Pratt’s leadership, the men’s soccer program at WVU Potomac State had a final record of 9-7-1 overall for its 2022 season.
Pratt took the 2022 team to the Region 20 semifinals. The team lost in an overtime thriller, but it yielded NJCAA’s number three leading goal scorer and three Region 20 student athletes that season for Potomac State.
Pratt resurrected Potomac State’s women’s soccer program as head coach for four years beginning with the 2019 season. After a dormant 2018 season for the Catamounts, Pratt recruited talented players and led them to the 2022 semifinals. He helped produce 10 All Region 20 student athletes.
“Having worked with great teams in the two-year college system, Mo understands how to help student athletes improve their skills and game,” ACM athletic director Tommie Reams said. “But he also knows how to encourage them to strike the balance in athletic and academic achievement. Our students will benefit from his coaching experience, not to mention his education.”
Developing players is a long-held passion for Pratt. He was an assistant on the Mountain Ridge High School and Beall High School girls’ soccer teams for 10 years, producing six Cumberland Times-News area championships for the Frostburg high schools and producing six Players of the Year.
Pratt was an assistant coach of the boys’ soccer program at Mount Savage High School for six years.
Pratt has decades of experience coaching local youth soccer clubs and helping players learn and finetune their play. He currently coaches the Miners Soccer Club U18 Boys team in Frostburg.
Returning to ACM as a coach is a homecoming of sorts for Pratt. From 1988-1990, Pratt was a standout soccer player at Allegany College of Maryland (then Allegany Community College) for two seasons and was named Team MVP both years.
He was ACC’s leading scorer during his first year and he earned All-Region 20 1st Team and All-MD JUCO 1st Team honors during both seasons. His second season with Coach Darrell Blank remains his most memorable.
“We finished 10-4-1, including two wins over NJCAA (National Junior College Athletic Association) nationally ranked opponents. At the time, it was ACM’s winningest season ever,” said Pratt, who also played soccer for Mount Savage High School.
After attending ACM, Pratt earned a B.S. in Health, Physical Education and Recreation/Teacher Education with a Coaching Concentration from Frostburg State University.
He has a USSF “D” license and holds Developmental diplomas through United Soccer Coaches. He resides in his hometown of Mount Savage with spouse Christina and son Owen.
More student athletes are choosing ACM’s Athletics Program, a point that Pratt makes when speaking with prospective students. In four years, ACM has seen a 41% increase in the number of student athletes.
“A lot of our athletic programs flourish when our former student athletes return to coaching positions with the college. ACM and sports are engrained in those folks,” ACM Sports Information Coordinator Courtney Crislip said.
Pratt is continuing to recruit players for ACM’s soccer program and can be reached by email at jpratt11600@allegany.edu or by calling 301-784-5164.
