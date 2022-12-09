CUMBERLAND — Mercersburg made quick work of Bishop Walsh in the opening game of the Bob Kirk Invitational Showcase.
Freshman Annie Mohr outscored the Spartans by herself with a game-high 20 points, and Mercersburg cruised to a 54-18 rout at Bob Kirk Arena on Thursday evening.
“Defensively, even though the score wasn’t good, I think we did fairly well,” Bishop Walsh head coach Whitey Hoppert said. “We hustled, we don’t give up, we’re going to have growing pains.
“When you have more turnovers than you do points, obviously you aren’t going to win, 28 turnovers, 18 points. Our rebounding obviously wasn’t good with three girls over six feet (on Mercersburg), but the girls don’t stop playing.”
Despite the defeat, Hoppert was happy to be a part of the BKIS, an event that is part of the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference. Over a three-day span, some of the top high school basketball talent in the nation will be in Cumberland.
“It’s awesome,” he said. “I told the girls at the beginning of the year, ‘(Bishop Walsh coach Dan) Prete is trying to get us a game at the BKIS.’ ... Being part of this is really neat, the girls are going to have a lot of fun to see some of the top talent in the country come and play.”
The Spartans, who fell to 0-3, were outsized by Mercersburg with Lilly Crounse (6-foot-4), Allister Caretti (6-3) and Madison Goodhart (6-2) dominating the paint.
As a result, Mercersburg led 16-3 after a quarter, 26-9 at the half and 34-13 at the end of the third before the 36-point final margin.
“Obviously we can’t teach height,” Hoppert said. “Our tallest girl is 5-9. The tallest girl there tonight was 6-4. Three of them.”
Mercersburg raced out to a 16-3 edge after the first quarter, and cruised into halftime leading 26-9. Mohr, who led Shalom to the Mason-Dixon Christian Conference title over Calvary as an eighth-grader, had 16 points at the break, burying a quartet of 3-pointers.
The Spartans clawed within single digits on the back of their 2-3 zone defense, which held Mercersburg scoreless just shy of four minutes to begin the second quarter.
Autumn Hoppert, who averaged 17 points and nine rebounds as a sophomore last year, cut Bishop Walsh’s deficit to 16-8 with a little more than three minutes into the second.
However, Mohr ended the scoring drought with a triple, and Mercersburg ended the half on a 10-1 run.
Mohr gave Mercersburg its first 30-point lead with a transition finish with 4:27 left in the fourth quarter.
Lydia Vassiliadi led Bishop Walsh with six points, Izzy Kendall scored five and Hoppert and Grace Elliott had three each.
Rachel Hull joined Mohr in double figures with 14 points. Nine different Mercersburg players scored at least one field goal.
Bishop Walsh (0-3) hosts Cumberland Valley on Monday at 6 p.m.
