Molly Offstein, a state champion runner during her time at Mountain Ridge, will receive the Joseph K. Mooney Most Courageous Award at the Dapper Dan banquet this Sunday.
Offstein was a freshman distance runner at Elon University in 2017 when she was struck by a car while crossing the road. Offstein suffered a traumatic brain injury, internal organ damage, spinal fractures and a shattered pelvis.
For months, Offstein was in a minimally conscious state and unable to speak, but in the five years since, she’s now able to walk by herself with a walker, has improved fluctuation and tone in her voice and drinks and eats normally.
Offstein has been auditing an art class in Frostburg State and is able to take “two-dozen steps” on her own without a walker, according to her mother Laura.
In the near future, Offstein is hoping to open a running store.
During her illustrious career at Mountain Ridge, Offstein set school records in seven events, was All-State during all four years, won the Western Maryland Track Runner of the Year in 2015 and recorded national elite times.
At the Katie DeRosa middle school track meet on May 13, there will again be a Mile for Molly. A scholarship, called Katie and Molly’s “I run because I love it” scholarship, will be given to two youth runners at the event.
DeRosa, 13, was fatally struck by a car while training her freshman year at Beall in 1998.
The Dapper Dan awards banquet begins at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Ali Ghan Shrine Club, with appetizers being served beginning at 3 p.m.
For a list of this year’s award winners and recognition awards as well as Top Award winners past and present, see today’s Scoreboard Section on Page 3B.
