Fort Hill (7-14) at Mountain Ridge (17-3)
GAME: Boys — Maryland Class 1A West Region I Semifinal
TIP-OFF: 7 p.m.
THIS SEASON’S MEETINGS: Mountain Ridge won both, 84-58 and 70-47
LAST TIME OUT: Fort Hill def. Northern, 42-40, on Feb. 25; Mountain Ridge def. Salisbury (Pennsylvania) on Feb. 18
IN THE RANKINGS: Fort Hill spent a few weeks at No. 5 in the Area Top Five before dropping out last week and are the No. 5 seed in Class 1A West Region I; Mountain Ridge has been No. 1 in the Area Top Five for much of the latter half of the season and is the top seed in Class 1A West Region I
FOR THE RECORD: Fort Hill has run the gauntlet with its schedule this season. After beginning the year 1-9, the Sentinels went 5-5 to close out the regular season and, with their win over Northern in the region quarterfinals, have won six of their last 11. The losses over that span have come at the hands of ranked teams in the Area Top Five teams in Allegany, Southern and Hampshire, plus Berkeley Springs, the No. 1 seed in West Virginia Class AAA Region I Section 1, and Hedgesville, the No. 1 seed in West Virginia Class AAAA Region II Section 1. ... In Friday’s win over Northern, Logan Mullery scored a game-high 13 points and hit the go-ahead free throws with 20 seconds left to clinch the win. Tavin Willis added 12 points. ... Mountain Ridge enters the playoffs on a 10-game winning streak following back-to-back road losses to Clear Spring and Broadfording. The Miners’ average margin of victory during that stretch is 22.5 points. ... The Miners have avenged all three of their losses on the year, defeating Clear Spring (62-40), Broadfording (70-26) and Southern (61-40) during the 10-game unbeaten run. ... The Sentinels, coached by Thad Burner, are led on the floor by Anthony Burns, who leads the team in scoring at 17.1 points per game, which is second in the area as of the end of the regular season. He has also hit nearly 50% of the team’s 3-pointers (50 of 103). Burns also averages 3.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game. ... Bryce Schadt is the team’s second-leading scorer at 13.3 points per game and is the Sentinels’ leading rebounder at 5.6 per game. ... Mountain Ridge has a trio of scorers averaging double digits, with Nathaniel Washington leading the charge at 15.7 per game. Peyton Miller is second in scoring at 13.5 with Amare Kennedy not far behind at 12.4. ... Washington’s 3.5 steals per game mark is tops in the area, while averaging an area third-best 4.1 assists per contest. ... Miller leads the Miners in rebounding with 6.8 per game, while Kennedy provides an all-around performance with 3.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.9 steals per game.
Southern (11-8) at Allegany (16-4)
GAME: Boys — Maryland Class 1A West Region I Semifinal
TIP-OFF: 6 p.m.
THIS SEASON’S MEETINGS: Allegany won both meetings, 78-54 and 57-54
LAST TIME OUT: Southern lost to Notre Dame (West Virginia), 65-46; Allegany def. Boonsboro, 66-62
IN THE RANKINGS: Allegany and Southern have a good chunk of the latter half of the season at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, in the Area Top Five — the teams are also ranked Nos. 2 and 3 in Class 1A West Region I
FOR THE RECORD: Southern has faced a tenacious schedule in 2021-22. Since their three-point loss at Allegany on Jan. 21, the Rams closed out the regular season 5-4 with losses at Mountain Ridge, at Fort Hill and twice to Notre Dame, who is No. 3 in West Virginia Class AAA Region II Section 1. ... Allegany has faced just about every situation imaginable with its schedule this season, entering the playoffs on an eight-game win streak and winners of 11 of its last 12. The Campers’ four losses have come at the hands of two teams: Mountain Ridge and Hedgesville. ... During Allegany’s eight-game win streak, it is outscoring opponents on average 64.0-45.1. ... In the Campers’ last meeting with the Rams, Chazz Imes scored a game-high 21 points — all in the second half — to lead Allegany to victory atop Haystack Mountain. Southern’s Isaac Upole scored 19. ... Upole leads the area in scoring and nearly averages a double-double with 18.9 points and 9.7 rebounds per game, the latter of which is second-best in the area. The senior standout, committed to play baseball at WVU next year, also has 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game. ... Gabe Hebb is third in the area in scoring (15.3) and tied for first in assists (4.3), while Ethan Glotfelty rounds out the Rams averaging double-digit points per game with 11.8 points to go with 2.7 assists per contest. ... Caiden Chorpenning and Imes are the only Campers averaging double digits in the point department at 12.4 and 11.8, respectively, with Imes playing in 19 contests and Chorpenning all 20. Chorpenning and Owen Seifarth have been efficient in the post, as Seifarth leads the team in rebounding (8.2 per game) and is third on the team in scoring (9.8 points per game). ... Zach Michael has been a great option off the bench for Allegany head coach Tedd Eirich, averaging 7.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.
