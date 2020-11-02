SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Due to Frankfort High School being closed due to a COVID-19 situation, this evening's junior varsity football game with Keyser at Frankfort has been canceled.
Monday's Keyser at Frankfort JV game canceled
- CUMBERLAND TIMES-NEWS
-
-
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM - The Rev. John Joseph Carney III, 89, of Lutherville, formerly of Cumberland, passed away on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Stella Maris Nursing and Assisted Living Center. Born, in Cumberland, on May 19, 1931, he was the son of the late John Joseph and Alice (Grabenstein) C…
PETERSBURG, W.Va. - Linda Lou Duckworth, 69, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. She is survived by her brother, Harry E. Duckworth. Funeral services held, Potomac Memorial Gardens, Mausoleum Chapel, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at 1p.m. Condolences: www.markwoodfuneralhome.com.
CUMBERLAND - Sharon Rae Cowden, 72, passed away Oct. 31, 2020. In accordance with her wishes, her body will be cremated, and there will be no visitation or funeral services. Inurnment, private, in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. (www.ScarpelliFH.com).
Most Popular
Articles
- Cumberland man arrested on child abuse, assault charges
- Police: Garrett man run over after drug deal interrupted
- Body found in Garrett County woods identified as missing W.Va. man
- New craft brewery opens in Little Orleans
- Rawlings man charged with setting mobile home fire
- Grow West breaks ground on facility expansion
- Garrett County reports 39 new COVID cases
- Cellular phone service arrives for Hyndman residents
- Keyser man killed in Garrett County motorcycle crash
- City resident seriously injured in home invasion; suspect arrested
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.