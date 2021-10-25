MONDAY, OCT. 25

Schedule subject to change

College eSports

Glenville State vs. WVU Potomac State, TBA

College Women's Basketball

WVU Potomac State at West Virginia Wesleyan (scrimmage), 7:00

High School Girls Soccer

Bishop Walsh at Mountain Ridge, 3:30

Fort Hill at Northern, 7:00

High School Volleyball

Calvary Christian at Morgantown, W.Va., 6:00

Hampshire at Fort Hill, 6:00/7:15

Mountain Ridge at Allegany (varsity only), 6:00

Southern at Lighthouse Christian, 6:00

Tucker County at Union, 6:00/7:15

