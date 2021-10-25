MONDAY, OCT. 25
College eSports
Glenville State vs. WVU Potomac State, TBA
College Women's Basketball
WVU Potomac State at West Virginia Wesleyan (scrimmage), 7:00
High School Girls Soccer
Bishop Walsh at Mountain Ridge, 3:30
Fort Hill at Northern, 7:00
High School Volleyball
Calvary Christian at Morgantown, W.Va., 6:00
Hampshire at Fort Hill, 6:00/7:15
Mountain Ridge at Allegany (varsity only), 6:00
Southern at Lighthouse Christian, 6:00
Tucker County at Union, 6:00/7:15
