Monday's Sports Roundup

FSU’s Troy Dell on ESPN Radio
FROSTBURG — Frostburg State Director of Athletics Troy A. Dell appeared on the Morning Rush on Cumberland’s ESPN Radio this morning at 7 a.m.
Dell joined The Morning Rush to talk about the Mountain East Conference, the return of fall sports and the Bobcats’ second year in the league.
The Morning Rush is hosted by Tony C at 102.1 FM and on 1230 AM. Listeners who didn’t hear the interview live can download the podcast at http://espnmorningrush.podbean.com.
Tony C hosts The Morning Rush every weekday from 6 – 9 a.m.
Mich. St.’s Tillman staying in NBA draft
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman is skipping his senior season and staying in the NBA draft.
Tillman announced Sunday that he would remain in the draft and plans to hire an agent. He’d announced in March that he would test the waters before making a final decision.
“I’m thrilled for Xavier and am very excited for the opportunities he has ahead of him,” coach Tom Izzo said. “We knew that this was a very real possibility for him, but that it was going to be a difficult decision with everything going on in the world today.”
Tillman averaged 13.7 points and 10.3 rebounds per game this past season.
Meanwhile, Michigan State guard Aaron Henry told ESPN he would withdraw from the draft and return to school.
Henry would be the team’s top returning scorer at 10.0 ppg.
Danielle Kang wins at LPGA’s Inverness
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Danielle Kang played the brand of steady golf that wins on tough golf courses, closing with a 2-under 70 on Sunday at Inverness Club and winning the LPGA Drive On Championship in the first LPGA Tour event in more than five months.
Kang and Celine Boutier of France turned the final hour into a terrific duel, and they were tied when Kang made her lone bogey on the par-5 13th with a poor chip from the thick collar.
It was Boutier who blinked last. She missed a short par putt on the 15th hole to fall one shot behind, and then stuffed her approach to 4 feet below the hole on the 18th. Instead of a playoff, however, Boutier made a tentative stroke on a tricky putt and the ball caught the left edge of the cup and spun away.
Kang, the No. 4 player in the women’s world ranking, won for the fourth time in her career. It was her first LPGA competitoin since Jan. 23 in Florida. She did not go to Australia, and then the COVID-19 pandemic halted play on the Asian swing and then on through the summer.
She has won in each of her last four seasons, starting with the Women’s PGA Championship in 2017.
Boutier, who won the Women’s Texas Open during her time off, made an 8-foot birdie putt on the 14th to tie Kang before she started to slip. The Frenchwoman closed with a 71.
Inverness hosted the one-time event, and both contenders are likely to be back next summer when the storied club hosts the Solheim Cup. The LPGA Tour stays in northeast Ohio next week for the Marathon Classic.
Kang finished at 7-under 209.
Inverness, where Paul Azinger won the 1993 PGA Championship in a playoff over Greg Norman, allowed only five players to finish under par.
Minjee Lee of Australia shot 70 and finished alone in third, three shots behind. She was followed by Yui Kawamoto of Japan, who shot a 72, and Jodi Ewart Shadoff of England, who faltered later for a 75.
