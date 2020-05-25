Skiing in Colorado to resume
DENVER (AP) — Time to dust off those boots and tune those skis. At least one resort high in the Colorado Rockies is planning to reopen after a more than two-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus.
Arapahoe Basin will open Wednesday with restrictions, offering a sign of hope for a devastated industry and for mountain communities that were disproportionately affected by the disease early in the pandemic.
The resort near the Continental Divide west of Denver will limit the number of skiers and snowboarders by requiring reservations, and guests must wear a face covering if they can’t maintain social distancing.
A-Basin’s “beach,” the row of parking closest to the lifts, won’t host any parties this spring, and tailgating is barred in all the parking lots.
“This is going to be very different,” Alan Henceroth, the resort’s chief operating officer, wrote on his blog Sunday.
A-Basin’s reopening comes after the approval of Summit County’s request for a variance from the state public health order that closed resorts March 14. Gov. Jared Polis is expected to make an announcement involving all Colorado ski resorts Monday.
But the rapidly melting snowpack in the high country means most won’t be able to reopen. So far, only A-Basin, which tops out at 13,050 feet above sea level, is planning to fire up its lifts.
The resort usually stays open until early June and sometimes into early July, depending on the snowpack.
Melanie Mills, president and CEO of Colorado Ski Country USA, an industry group that represents 23 ski areas across the state, said reopening would do little to help financially battered resorts but would be a “a real shot of confidence moving forward.”
“It would just be a huge morale booster after this experience,” she said shortly after resorts were forced to close.
Still, some are choosing not to allow late spring skiing.
Breckenridge Ski Resort toyed with the idea of reopening, but owner Vail Resorts announced Thursday it would instead focus on getting its summer operations going in late June or early July.
“Our goal is not to win the race to reopen, it’s to look back one day with great pride in our track record on safety,” Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz wrote in a letter to employees.
Youth sports coalition seeks federal aid
CHICAGO (AP) — It started when a handful of organizations got together to discuss the effect of the COVID-19 shutdown on youth sports.
The small conversation quickly turned into 600-some groups. Then it cruised past 1,000 on its way to 3,000 organizations and individuals signing on for the PLAY Sports Coalition — a united effort by the youth sports world to push for federal help with the coronavirus crisis.
“The momentum keeps growing,” said Terri Lakowski, the CEO of Active Policy Solutions, a lobbying firm that lists sports, health and youth development among its specialties. “There’s just this huge community out there of youth sports providers who are hurting and want to work together for a solution.”
The leaders of the coalition are trumpeting the importance of youth sports and sounding the alarm about the future of their organizations in correspondence with legislators in Washington. The fate of providers in low-income communities is of particular concern.
According to an April online poll by Aspen Institute’s Project Play initiative, 38% of local sports leaders expect to lose up to 50% of their revenue over the next year. An additional 16% said they expect to lose up to 75%.
“This is an important issue,” said Wayne Moss, executive director of the National Council of Youth Sports. “It’s a timely issue, and young people right now are up against it in terms of the possibility of not being able to participate.”
One of the objectives for the coalition is the creation of a loan program for youth sports organizations. Congress passed a $2.2 trillion virus relief package in March that included a Payroll Protection Program for small businesses, but it wasn’t designed for youth sports organizations that rely more on volunteers and independent contractors.
Spanish league wants to resume June 11
MADRID (AP) — The president of the Spanish soccer league said Sunday the competition could restart as early as June 11 with the Seville derby between Sevilla and Real Betis.
Javier Tebas made the announcement a day after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said that the league would be allowed to resume from June 8 as long as the country continued to keep the coronavirus outbreak in check.
“It will depend on how the training progresses, but hopefully it will be possible to restart with our first match on Thursday, June 11,” Tebas said in his weekly Sunday night interview with league broadcaster Movistar.
Tebas said the popular Seville derby in the top tier would be a good way to mark the return to competition and “honor those who have lost their lives” during the pandemic in Spain with more than 28,000 deaths.
Teams will be allowed to train with groups of 14 players beginning on Monday, up from 10 players the past week. Full squad sessions are scheduled for upcoming weeks.
Tebas said it remains impossible to guarantee the June 11 start date because the decision ultimately depends on how the pandemic progresses. He said all teams must go through all the phases already established in the league’s return-to-training protocol, but there could be different confinement measures in place for different regions of the country.
Tebas made a call for all players to keep complying with the confinement rules still in place in Spain after four Sevilla players broke them this weekend. Franco Vázquez, Luuk de Jong, Lucas Ocampos and Ever Banega were seen together with several other people in a gathering, with photos put on social media.
All four players published statements in which they apologized, and the club posted images of their apologies on its Twitter account.
Tebas did not say whether the players would be punished but noted that it was important that they apologized. He said players have “to be careful and show responsibility” because they risked damaging football overall.
Tebas said the schedule for the first four rounds after the league resumes is expected to be announced in early June.
