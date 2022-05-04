OAKLAND — In an era of advanced metrics and exit velocities, sometimes all you need is a well-placed bunt and a ground ball to win a game.
Tied at two entering the seventh, Southern got the lead-off runner on after a Frankfort error. Jadon James laid down a sacrifice bunt to get him into scoring position, Nick Butina singled the runner to third and Will Moon pushed the go-ahead run across with a groundout.
That tally proved to be enough, as Moon recorded his 21st out with a punch-out to strand the tying run at third to help Southern edge out Frankfort, 3-2, on Wednesday.
“We got a good pitching performance from Will, I thought he kept them off-balance,” Rams head coach Dan Holler said. “We got a big bunt from Jadon James, which cued us to get a guy on second and we ended up scoring him.
“We’re starting to come alive with our bats. We’ve had a pretty good run here in this last half.”
The win is Southern’s seventh in nine games, and with a 9-10 record, the Rams are approaching .500 after a 2-8 start to the season.
Southern has been finding different paths to victory of late, pounding East Hardy, 17-4, on Tuesday, shutting down Fort Hill, 9-1, on Saturday and doing a bit of both to beat No. 2 Mountain Ridge, 7-5, on Monday.
The Rams’ latest triumph was driven by the right arm of Moon, who didn’t allow an earned run in a complete-game victory on six hits with seven strikeouts and no free passes.
Defense has been an issue for Southern at times this year, and those inconsistent gloves presented themselves in a glaring way late to nearly spoil Moon’s outing.
With Southern leading 2-0 entering the fifth, a two-out grounder went through the wickets of the Rams’ third baseman, and a batter later, Cam Lynch made them pay with an RBI single.
In the sixth, Frankfort leveled the score after three consecutive botched grounders, the final an errant throw by Moon on a comebacker that wound up in center field.
It ended up not mattering when the Rams found their go-ahead score, and Moon stranded Peyton Clark — who crushed a two-out double to center and moved to third on a wild pitch — at third base by fanning the final batter.
“They gave us a couple runs to put us back in the game, but our kids battled,” Frankfort head coach Matt Miller said. “Andrew (Lynch) pitched great, Moon pitched great too. Just a good game.”
Lynch went the distance too, surrendering three runs (two earned) on seven hits with seven Ks to one walk in seven innings of work. The loss was the senior’s first of the season: He is 5-1 with a 1.86 ERA in 41 1/3 innings pitched.
Southern took a 1-0 lead in the first when Jack Healy blooped a single just in front of the centerfielder to score Brayden Upole, who reached on a one-out single to left.
Isaac Upole tacked on an insurance run in the third when his first-pitch double to deep right-center plated Butina from first. Butina, who finished 2 for 3 to give a burst out of the bottom of Southern’s line-up, singled to get on.
Clark led Frankfort — which was out-hit, 7-6 — with a 2 for 4 day at the plate. Cam Lynch was 2 for 4, and Andrew Lynch and Lane Lease singled.
The loss was Frankfort’s second in three days by one run, as the Falcons fell to undefeated and No. 1-ranked Allegany, 2-1, on Monday. While Miller never wants to lose, his squad’s improved pitching and defense is a good sign entering the playoffs next week.
“We’re playing better defense, which means you don’t give up as many runs and keeps you in games,” he said. “You get in a game, one run like this, it can go either way. ... We’re definitely playing better baseball.”
Frankfort made just one error against Southern. The Falcons turned a 5-4-3 double play in the sixth, and Clark gunned down a would-be base stealer for a strike ‘em out, throw ‘em out double play to end the fourth.
Frankfort (9-11) faces Hedgesville on Thursday at 7 p.m. to close out the regular season.
The Falcons are seeded second in the Class AA, Region I, Section 2 playoffs behind Keyser. Frankfort hosts Berkeley Springs on Monday at 5 p.m. to kick off the double-elimination format.
Southern also has one more game left on Friday at No. 3 Northern (13-4) before the postseason.
The Rams are locked into a first-round matchup with Fort Hill next Thursday, and a win would earn them a rematch at Allegany next Saturday.
“I think we’re starting to relax and have some fun,” Holler said of his streaking Rams. “We’re starting to get outside and practice a lot. They’re starting to come together as a team.
“It’s on the kids. They’re great, and they’re listening.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.