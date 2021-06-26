CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A day after Jayden Moore had the big hit to keep Moorefield's season — and dreams of a three-peat — alive, Moore came up with the go-ahead hit early on and gunned down a runner in the seventh to thwart any chance at a comeback as the Yellow Jackets defeated Man, 11-8, at Appalachian Power Park in the West Virginia Class A state title game.
Moorefield is the second-ever school in Class A to win three in a row — Van won the crown from 1991-1993.
“We were thinking we were going to have a big advantage having some experience down here, but last year erased that, so it kind of started over for everyone,” Moorefield head coach Wade Armentrout said. “Especially after last night and everybody was talking about a big, emotional game and how we were going to have to recover from that. We talked this morning and I told them, ’Today is a blank page, we have to finish the story today and it’s not over. We had to write the rest of it and we did.”
Trailing 2-1 entering the bottom half of the third, Hayden Baldwin got top-seeded Moorefield (22-5) off to a positive start with a double to the wall in center.
Despite his back foot slipping on the swing, Isaac VanMeter found a way to punch a ball through the right side of the infield to plate Baldwin and tie the game at 2-2.
Moore, whose two-run double to the wall in left gave the Yellow Jackets an 8-7 walk-off win over Williamstown on Friday evening, laced a ball to the corner in left that one-hopped the wall and scored VanMeter from first.
"He's had a great tournament, great career," Armentrout said of Moore. "He's played well every time that we've been down here in the state tournament.
"But it's a great team win. These guys, they battle for each other, they pick each other up — somebody's going to pick them up no matter the situation."
Moore was 1 for 3 and was plunked in his last plate appearance in the fifth.
The big inning didn't end with Moore, however, as Matthew Jenkins kept the hit parade alive with a bunt single. The throw to first went wide of the mark, allowing Moore to come around and score while Jenkins moved to second for the fourth straight hit to start the third.
After a strikeout and a flyout, Garrett Strickler hit an RBI single past the diving shortstop to give the Yellow Jackets a 5-2 lead.
Coleman Mongold was hit by a pitch for the second time of the game, putting runners at first and second with two outs.
After a Hillbillies' pitching change, Karson Reed knocked an RBI single in front of the left fielder to pad Moorefield's lead to 6-2. Man reliever Preston Blankenship got a fly out to center to end the inning.
Reed finished 3 for 4 with three RBI singles. Strickler also went 3 for 4, including a double.
“One through nine can hit the ball and put it in play somewhere,” Reed said. “We’re all good hitters and we’ve played ball since we were 4 years old. It speaks to how good we are to have hits like that in the state tournament.”
Prior to the third, Man (22-10) took the lead in the away half of the second when Caleb Vance hit an RBI single and Caleb Blevin hit a sacrifice fly to right.
The Yellow Jackets cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the inning when Jenkins led off with a double to the gap in left-center, moved to third on a single by Bryce Hines and scored on a wild pitch.
“We fell just a little bit short, but we ran into a buzzsaw today,” Man coach Mike Crosby said. “It seemed like Moorefield carried over the momentum from that emotional win they had yesterday. I changed pitchers four or five times and ended up coming back to my starter. I tried every way in the world to put the fire out, but they just kept hitting the baseball.”
The Hillbillies got back to within two, 6-4, in the fourth when Blevins hit a sac fly and Cameron Frye scored on a wild pitch.
Jenkins came on to relieve starting pitcher Reed to begin the fifth, getting the first two batters out with a strikeout and a groundout to short.
Brady Hall reached on a walk, moved over on an error, went to third on a single by Jace Adkins and scored on the same play on an errant throw to first trying to nab Adkins, putting Man's deficit at 6-5.
But the Yellow Jackets grabbed ahold of the momentum immediately in the bottom of the fifth, with Hines leading off with a walk and Strickler following up with a single.
Reed doubled Moorefield's lead with his second RBI single of the night and Baldwin took advantage of the Hillbillies playing double-play depth, hitting a single to the right of the shortstop to drive in Strickler and make it 8-5.
After a pitching change and a wild pitch moved both runners to to second and third, VanMeter hit a high chopper to third and reached for an RBI single.
Moore was hit by a pitch and Jenkins pushed the Yellow Jackets' lead back out to five, 10-5, with a sac fly to left.
Man got within three, 10-7, when Casey Hurley hit a two-run single in the sixth. After Hurley moved up to second, Hines — who came in mid-inning to relieve Jenkins — got a pair of grounders to first to end the inning.
Reed's third RBI single came in the bottom of the sixth to give the Jackets an insurance run.
The Hillbillies threatened in the seventh when the first two batters reached on a walk by Hall and a single by Adkins to put runners at the corners.
Vance then ripped a soft single to left, driving in a run, but Man traded an out in the process as Adkins was haphazardly waved around, with Moore throwing the ball to third about the time Adkins rounded second base.
Hines then induced a flyout to Moore in right and a groundout to third from Baldwin to end the contest and give the Yellow Jackets their third straight Class A crown.
Armentrout, who won his 400th game on Friday, never dreamed of winning three, let alone consecutively, when he took the job.
"I was hoping for one in my career," Armentrout said. "That happened really early. They don't happen easily, so I appreciate these guys. The hard work, the parents, our community is fantastic supporting our school. This is a great group of guys. Not only are they good baseball players, but they're great character guys."
The win gave Moorefield its fifth state championship after wins in 2002, 2009, 2018 and 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 spring athletics season.
