FRANKLIN, W.Va. — Moorefield finished first ahead of East Hardy and Pocahontas County at the Highlands Golf Club on Tuesday.
The Yellow Jackets’ JJ Carr was the low medalist with a round of 38 to lead Moorefield, which finished at 174. East Hardy was second with a round of 191, followed by Pocahontas County (204), Pendleton County (205) and Hampshire (225).
In addition to Carr’s round, Dylan Colasessano shot a 43, James Williams a 44, and Tyler Miller a 49 for Moorefield.
For East Hardy, JW Teets finished at 42, Jordan Teets at 48, Nate Smith at 50, Levi Mongold at 51 and Wade Hershberger at 51. Dillon Dunz’s 44 was the high score for Pocahontas, Cameron Beachler topped Pendleton at 47 and Cyrus Chaney tallied the low round for Hampshire with a 48.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.