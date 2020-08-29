Moorefield beats Frankfort, 14-7, in scrimmage

MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Clinging to a one-possession edge, Moorefield quarterback Bryson See would put the game out of question in the final quarter of its scrimmage against Frankfort on Friday.
See found Coleman Mongold just behind the secondary, and the junior accelerated to the end zone untouched to give the Yellow Jackets their final score of the 14-7 victory at home against the Falcons in both teams’ last tune-up before the regular season.
“I’m proud of their effort,” Moorefield head coach Matt Altobello said. “I told those guys, ‘We’re in between bad and great.’ I don’t know where it is yet. ... I think the telltale sign’s going to be when we come back next week, watch the film, make our corrections and see how much they’re going to work to be great.”
The Falcons and Yellow Jackets matchup was originally scheduled as a regular-season bout before Gov. Jim Justice pushed back the first week of the high school football season. And had it been a countable game, it would’ve been the first time Moorefield had come out on top in the series in more than a decade.
Still, the game will likely prove to be a vital practice tool. The night began with each team getting 10 plays on offense. Frankfort made use of its drive, moving the ball 80 yards for a touchdown, capped off by a short-yardage rush by Jansen Mooreland, who also had a team-high five tackles.
On the other end, the Yellow Jackets were stopped on downs. However, the script would flip once game action began.
Colton McTaggart got the call at quarterback to start the game for the Falcons, but he didn’t have his best stuff. After moving the ball past midfield, the 6-foot, 195-pound passer botched a handoff, and Malachi Hinger recovered the mistake to change possession. He then had an interception on the team’s second drive of the game.
“We’ve got to hold on to the football,” Frankfort head coach Kevin Whiteman said. “We had numerous turnovers, we lost a few of them. We just can’t do it. And a couple of times the fumbles happened because our mesh wasn’t where it needed to be. And I do attribute that to the loss of practice. It’s going to hurt not having that second scrimmage before games start.”
Despite the ball security issues, McTaggart had a mostly solid night throwing the ball as he completed 6 of 9 passes. The Falcons’ other QB, Luke Robinette, then fumbled on his first play before connecting on an 80-yard bomb to Peyton Clark for their lone score in the seven-point defeat.
At this point, however, Whiteman says McTaggart is the front-runner to get the start at Hampshire on Friday.
“I was pleased with both quarterbacks tonight,” Whiteman said. “McTaggart’s a little more smooth running the offense because he’s experienced, he’s a senior. I feel like it’s still a battle, it’s any man’s job, but I thought they both did well.
“Luke’s doing a really good job, but Luke’s young, he’s only a sophomore. He only played quarterback for about three weeks last year.”
Moorefield, meanwhile, was surprisingly sharp in its first real game action.
Matthew Jenkins got the scoring started with a strong run across the goal line in the first quarter before See and Mongold tallied the final touchdown before the second strings came in during the third and final quarter up 14-0.
Their defense, a base 3-4, also threw in some cover three as the game progressed. Despite having limited live-game action, Moorefield didn’t seem to make many mistakes apart from a few containment issues on defense. Solid defense and a mistake-free offense were key for the Yellow Jackets during the scrimmage.
“We’ve done a good job, credit our offensive coordinator,” Altobello said. “He’s done a great job simplifying concepts to be able to put in what we need to put in so our guys don’t have to think. They can just play and use their athleticism.”
In addition to an easily digestible playbook, Altobello said the use of pods in practice is also a significant factor in the Yellow Jackets’ solid execution.
One group does a walk through for mental reps, and then the pods switch, allowing the team to always be doing something football-related while still saying distanced.
“We’re all kind of in the same boat, we’re all on short time,” Altobello said. “But with the extra mental reps plus the simplicity, it’s allowed these guys to take the concepts and put it all together and be able to execute.”
In his first year starting, See completed 4 of 5 passes for 107 yards and looked to be in complete control before freshman Tyson Arnold relieved him in the third alongside the rest of the second strings.
“He’s an intelligent football player. He makes smart decisions, understands the offense,” Altobello said. “He learned from a good one last year, Brent Moran, so he was kind of able to lead him through and give him knowledge. ... He loves to study the game and to execute at a high level, and that’s what it takes.”
Though Frankfort looked to be more on the sloppy side, its defense still managed to keep it within a score as the final whistle sounded after the third quarter — which the two coaches agreed would be the last.
Both coaches said they’re excited to look at the film and catch the little mistakes, which they’ll hopefully be able to clean up before their regular-season openers on Friday.
The Falcons hit the road to face the Trojans at 7 p.m. and try out its new turf while Moorefield takes on Pocahontas County at home at the same time.
Alex Rychwalski is a sportswriter for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.
