MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Avery Noel was three outs away from a perfect game, but back-to-back errors and Moorefield’s first base hit were enough to edge Frankfort, 2-1, on Wednesday evening.
The Falcons’ ace retired the first 18 Yellow Jackets; however, Frankfort entered the seventh clinging to a 1-0 lead thanks to an almost equally masterful start by Amber Williams.
Moorefield put the first runner on in the seventh after a grounder to second base was muffed, and an outfielder misplayed a ball to put the tying and winning runs in scoring position with no outs.
One batter later, Sterling Kump broke up the no-hitter and lifted Moorefield to a shocking victory with a two-run single to right field.
Williams was the winning pitcher, allowing one run on three hits in seven innings pitched with eight Ks and two walks.
Noel was handed the loss, being tabbed with two unearned runs on one hits, striking out 10 and walking none in six frames.
Aubrie Root doubled and Adison Pritts drove her in with a single in the first inning for Frankfort.
Moorefield (12-6) hosts the Bub Riggleman tournament this weekend, which Frankfort (7-8) is also competing in.
