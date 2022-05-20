PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Moorefield completed the comeback to win the Class A, Region II, Section 1 title, capped by a 10-6 win over Petersburg on Tuesday.
The Yellow Jackets had to win three consecutive elimination games, and they won them all. The final two were over Petersburg, which defeated Moorefield, 2-0, last week to knock the squad into the loser’s bracket.
Moorefield beat Petersburg, 11-5, on Monday to force a winner-take all game for the section on Tuesday.
The Yellow Jackets started the game up 7-0, but Petersburg didn’t relent. The Vikings pushed four runs across in the sixth to pull within 8-6.
Moorefield received a pair of insurance runs in the seventh on RBI singles by Karson Reed and Bryce Hines, and Tyson Arnold retired Petersburg in order in the bottom half to advance the Yellow Jackets to regional play.
Reed went 3 for 5 with three RBIs and a double from the Moorefield lead-off spot, Branson See was 2 for 2 with a double and two ribbies, and Alex Miller singled and drove in a pair.
Gary Weese picked up the win, allowing six runs on 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched. Petersburg starting pitcher Slade Saville was dealt the loss.
Johnathan Mallow finished 3 for 4 at the plate with a double to lead Petersburg, and Saville was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Petersburg finishes the year with a 16-11 record. Moorefield (16-14) will take on Notre Dame (16-8) in a three-game series next week for a spot in the Class A state tournament.
