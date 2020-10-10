ELLENBORO, W.Va. — Moorefield led 14-0 early, but Ritchie County put up 20 unanswered points before halftime before riding a stout defense to a 28-21 victory over the Yellow Jackets on Friday night.
Matthew Jenkins had a pair of touchdowns for the Yellow Jackets, but the Rebels had two-score games from Graden McKinney — both in the second quarter — and Brandon Riddle.
The Yellow Jackets dominated early on, forcing a punt on Ritchie County’s first drive. Moorefield then promptly marched down the field and took the lead when Jenkins dove into the end zone following a 14-yard run.
The Moorefield defense forced a turnover on the ensuing drive, as Malachi Hinger recovered a fumble. Shortly thereafter, quarterback Branson See broke free for a 50-yard touchdown, fending off half a dozen would-be tacklers before spinning off a defender and being pushed into the end zone by his teammates. Atikilt Tamiru’s second point-after try of the opening stanza was good, giving the Yellow Jackets a 14-0 lead at 5:07.
The following Ritchie County drive was again cut short by a fumble, with Zaden Stonestreet recovering the fumble for the Yellow Jackets.
Moorefield attempted a field goal on the resulting possession, but drew a penalty on the try, putting the Yellow Jackets closer to the first down marker. They opted to go for it on fourth down, but were stuffed at the line of scrimmage.
The Rebels had much better luck on their next possession — which carried over into the second period — as Riddle put them on the board on a 2-yard run. Ethan Haught hit Gus Morrison for a two-point pass, putting Ritchie County behind 14-8 at 7:09.
Ritchie County forced a punt and drew even just under five minutes later when Haught hit McKinney for a 25-yard touchdown pass. The two-point pass was broken up by Tamiru, putting the score at 14-all.
The Yellow Jackets’ offense continued to sputter in the second quarter, as the Rebels got the ball back once more before halftime and made the most of it — McKinney got his second score, this time on an 11-yard run with 23 seconds to play before halftime, giving Ritchie County a 20-14 lead entering the break.
Moorefield regained the lead late in the third quarter. After a run to down near the goal line was negated by a penalty, Jenkins later punched it in from a yard out to tie things up before Tamiru’s PAT gave the Yellow Jackets a 21-20 lead at the 3:32 mark.
The Rebels punched back at 9:27, as Riddle put them back in front with his second touchdown on a 13-yard run. The two-point play was converted to put Ritchie County ahead 28-21, and the Rebels were able to hold Moorefield scoreless the rest of the way to collect the victory.
Moorefield (2-2) hosts Philip Barbour on Friday.
