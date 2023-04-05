PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Petersburg led 6-0 early, but Moorefield rattled off nine unanswered runs to stun No. 3 Petersburg, 9-6, and end the Vikings' six-game winning streak.
Moorefield (7-3) took the lead for good in the sixth inning. Amber Williams hit a ball to third base that went through for an error, allowing two runs to score.
The Yellow Jackets tacked on two insurance scores in the four-run frame and retired six of the final seven Petersburg (7-2) hitters to win it.
Cici Kump went 4 for 5 with a triple for Moorefield, and Malina Price went 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs. Williams went the distance in the circle, allowing six runs on 11 hits with five Ks and five walks in seven frames of work.
Petersburg ace Sammy Colaw took the loss after surrendering nine runs (eight earned) on 12 hits, fanning eight and walking three in seven innings pitched.
Vikings catcher Braylee Corbin went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI, and Gracie Carpenter and Kylei Berg singled twice each.
Petersburg competes in the Robert C. Byrd on Friday, taking on Lincoln at 10:30 a.m. and RCB at 12:30 p.m.
Moorefield plays in the Averey Bridges tournament on Saturday in Frostburg against Frankfort (4-2) at 2:30 p.m. and Mountain Ridge (2-4) at 4:30.
No. 2 Keyser 8, Grafton 0
GRAFTON, W.Va. — Rylee Mangold and Charity Wolfe combined for a five-inning no-hitter, as No. 2 Keyser downed Grafton on Wednesday.
Mangold fanned seven and walked two in four no-hit, shutout innings. Wolfe struck out two in one frame to finish it out.
Averi Everline and Wolfe topped Keyser with two hits apiece. Tayler Likens and Suzy Cosenza drove in two runs apiece. The Golden Tornado hit safely eight times, with six different batters notching base knocks.
Keyser (8-2) is at Frankfort (4-2) on Friday at 5 p.m.
